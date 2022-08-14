“Trigger her back into crazy Brittany”: Trisha Paytas comments on Britney Spears Kevin Federline feud

As Kevin Federline, Britney Spears' ex-husband, posted some controversial videos online where Spears is allegedly yelling at her sons, opinions have started to pour in. After the fiasco, YouTuber Trisha Paytas took to TikTok to bash Kevin and said that these people are doing all this deliberately, just because they are not happy that Britney is finally living a stable life.

Expressing her thoughts on the issue, she exclaimed, “they are just trying to trigger her back into crazy Britney.”

What did Trisha Paytas say about the whole Britney Spears Kevin Federline feud?

With almost 5 million subscribers on YouTube, Trisha is often seen making videos related to Britney Spears. Whether it is recreating her pictures or dancing to her iconic song Baby One More Time. This time, however, Trisha decided to take a stand for Britney Spears and slammed the ex-husband for posting the videos online.

She said:

“Kevin, Jamie, all those old, gross men in her life..they never wanted her to get better… they always wanted her to be crazy Britney. And I feel like all this is to just trigger her again.”

Trisha Paytas shares a video slamming Kevin, the ex-husband of Britney Spears. (Image via TikTok)

In her TikTok video, Trisha also talked about how she feels that Britney is finally happy again, but all these people are just trying to ruin it.

“It’s like she’s finally happy, she has a stable life, she’s in a stable relationship, and they all come out, for what? She’s never brought up the kids. No one’s in danger. Kevin put that out there.”

Claiming that Kevin and everyone slamming Britney Spears is just doing all this for money, Trisha said,

“They are just trying to poke, and trigger her back into crazy Britney. For what? For money? It’s sick.”

Ever since Trisha ventured on YouTube, she has never shied away from making videos recreating Britney’s look, and that’s why she has a ton of videos about Britney on her channel.

Federline posts video of Spears allegedly arguing with their sons

A few days back, Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos where Britney Spears, the mother of two, can be seen arguing and yelling at her sons. Sharing three videos showing how Britney was scolding her sons Sean and Jayden, Kevin also shared some details in the caption and said:

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

Federline, in his post, talked about how Britney argued and yelled at her sons, who were 11 and 12 years old at the time. (Image via Instagram)

Both the sons, 11 and 12 years old, are seen arguing with their mom, Britney Spears, where she is heard saying:

“This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse, y’all better start respecting me.. Are we clear?”

She went on by adding and asking her sons to be nice to her. The video managed to create a stir on social media as a lot of people had their own different opinions. While some expressed how this is a usual “mom behavior,” others felt that Britney was a little harsh with her sons.

However, after all the drama, the videos have now been deleted by Federline.

Edited by Shreya Das