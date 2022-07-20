Trivium Tour 2022: Where to buy, tickets, presale and more

American heavy metal band Trivium has announced their North American 2022 tour in support of their album In the Court of the Dragon. The tour, billed as Dead Men and Dragons, will kick off in October and see support from bands including Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

The tour will begin on October 2 in Boise, Idaho and will go through November 10 in Los Angeles. The Dead Men and Dragons tour follows Trivium’s September run in supporting Iron Maiden on their 2022 Legacy of the Beast North American tour.

Trivium will also make stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Atlanta, Orlando and New York, among other cities. The presale for the Trivium tour is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster, using the code DRAGON2022, with a general on-sale starting on July 22 at 10 am PT.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, speaking about Between the Buried and Me, said,

“Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self-titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody.”

He further added:

“Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own.”

Trivium’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with BTBAM, Whitechapel and Khemmis

October 02 – Boise, ID at Revolution Concert House + Event Center

October 03 – Portland, OR at Roseland

October 04 – Vancouver, BC at Vogue

October 06 – Calgary, AB at MacHall

October 08 – Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings

October 09 – St. Paul, MN at MYTH

October 11 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee

October 12 – Chicago, IL at Radius

October 14 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Hall

October 15 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

October 16 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues

October 18 – Norfolk, VA at The Norva

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

October 21 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 – Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

October 23 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

October 25 – Toronto, ON at Rebel

October 26 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS

October 28 – Boston, MA at House of Blues

October 29 – New York, NY at Palladium Times Square

October 30 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

October 31 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

November 02 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant

November 04 – Houston, TX at House of Blues

November 05 – San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre

November 06 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom

November 08 – Albuquerque, NM at Sunshine Theater

November 09 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

In a press release, speaking about Whitechapel, Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu said,

“We’re excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It’s been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again.”

Speaking about Khemmis, Trivium bassist Paulo Gregoletto said:

“Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill. I think it’s always a testament to a band’s sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it’s all in there and rocks hard. They are a October 10 live band and did a great cover of ‘Rainbow in the Dark,’ so do not miss their set!”

More about the band

Trivium is an American heavy metal band which was formed in 1999. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy, guitarist Corey Beaulieu, bassist Paolo Gregoletto, and drummer Alex Bent. The band has released ten studio albums till date with over twenty singles. In October 2021, the band released their tenth studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, which sold over one million albums worldwide. The band was nominated for a Grammy for the song Betrayer for Best Metal Performance in 2019.

