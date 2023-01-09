“True beacon of light”: Allison Holker shares new video tribute for late husband Stephen “Twitch” Boss

On Friday, January 6, Allison Holker took to her Instagram account to post a video honoring her late husband, Stephen Boss, aka Twitch (stylized as tWitch).

The emotional video montage featured pictures of Boss and Holker at different stages in their relationship, whether getting engaged or living with their three kids. As the pictures transitioned from one to another, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was heard playing in the background as a tribute to Stephen Boss.

Allison Holker also penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her late spouse in the post's caption, which reads:

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Stephen "Twitch" Boss, the famous DJ from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, passed away in December 2022

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by Suicide in December 2022 (Image via Twitter/ Warner Bros. TV)

Stephen Boss, a hip-hop dancer and choreographer, appeared on multiple talent shows, including So You Think You Can Dance, where he was a standout performer. However, he became a well-known face among the masses through The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he repeatedly appeared as a DJ and guest host.

On December 13, 2022, Stephen Boss died by suicide in a Los Angeles motel. It was devastating for his family and fans alike as Boss' Instagram was filled with dance videos even a few days prior to his death. Even on December 10, Boss shared a ninth-anniversary post dedicated to his wife, Allison Holker, while other videos and photos on his Instagram featured happy faces.

Stephen Boss is survived by his wife and three kids (Image via Instagram/ allisonholker)

Twitch's wife confirmed the unfortunate news of his death to People magazine, where she expressed her feelings towards her late husband while mentioning his importance in the family as a backbone.

Holker also asked for privacy for the family, as she shared:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Holker continued talking about her late husband Twitch's impact on their family's lives. She said:

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

She concluded by expressing her love for Stephen "Twitch" Boss:

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

As per the reports from multiple publications, Boss' family gathered for a private funeral service last week on January 4. He is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie (14), Zaia (2), and Maddox (6).

