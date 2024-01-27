True Detective season 4: What is the full form of APF? Meaning and symbol explored

The first episode of True Detective season 4 was released on Max and HBO in the US on Saturday, January 14, 2024. Fans of the show have been waiting for the premiere since the time it was announced that the show will be getting a fourth season as well.

The series, best known for its take on the crime-drama-mystery genre, has had quite the run these past few years. After talks of it getting canceled after season 3, fans heaved a sigh of relief when they got to know that they would get a season 4 of the show.

True Detective season 4 opened against the backdrop of Alaska. It followed the disappearance of 8 scientists from a research facility in Tsalal and the subsequent quest to hunt them down. Amidst all of the chaos one term that kept popping up time and again and left some viewers confused was APF.

APF used in the premiere episode refers to the Alaska Police Force. They are the ones who are responsible for unearthing the mystery surrounding the missing scientists.

Disclaimer: This article will have spoilers for True Detective season 4.

True Detective season 4: What does APF stand for?

As mentioned earlier, True Detective season 4 was released on HBO and Max on January 14, 2024. While fans were excited about the show, many were confused about a particular term being used, APF, which stands for Alaska Police Force. Detectives Liz Danvers and Statetrooper Evangeline Navarro are tasked with the search for the missing scientists. They are both detectives in the Alaska Police Force.

It is worth noting that detectives don't exactly function as police personnel but act as specialized law enforcement professionals. They are responsible for investigating crimes, collecting evidence, and identifying criminals and suspects.

In the show as well, the two main leads are trying to solve the mystery of the missing men while trying to gather evidence along the way.

True Detective season 4 opens with the mystery of eight scientists who have disappeared from a facility in Tsalal. The APF or Alaska Police Force is responsible for setting up a search party to investigate their disappearance and solve the mystery behind it.

Two experts in the field, Detective Liz Danvers and State Trooper Evangeline Navarro (who used to be a detective earlier) are the ones looking for the scientists. The two seem to have a previous connection that was severed owing to mysterious circumstances.

Who plays the APF detective in True Detective season 4?

Jodie Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers in the True Detective: Night Country (Image via Max)

Jodie Foster plays the role of Detective Liz Danvers, an agent affiliated with the Alaska Police Force (APF) in True Detective season 4. Foster is joined by Kali Reis, who plays the role of Evangeline Navarro, as the two main leads.

The cast of True Detective season four also includes Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau, Finn Bennett as Peter Prior, John Hawkes as Hank Prior, and Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers.

The show is created by Nic Pizzolatto and is written and directed by Issa López who is renowned for her work in Tigers Are Not Afraid.

True Detective: Night Country aired its first episode on January 14, 2024, on Max and HBO. This season will have six episodes, with its last being aired on February 25, 2024.

As of now, it is unclear if there will be a season 5 of the anthology series.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.