True Lies episode 7 on CBS: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more

The highly stimulating action-packed spy drama, True Lies, will be airing episode seven of season one on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Created by Matt Nix, the series has gained a lot of popularity since its premiere due to its riveting plotlines and interesting character arcs. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming episode, especially after the highly-engaging episode six.

Titled Working Vacation, episode six of season one of True Lies saw the Tasker family take a trip to Mexico. It showed Helen finding out that the trip was all a cover for Harry's job as a spy. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode is titled Independent Dependents and will see more enthralling incidents that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

True Lies season 1 episode 7 is titled, Independent Dependents and will air at 9 pm on Wednesday

Scheduled to be released this Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET, episode seven of the action show's season 1 is titled, Independent Dependents. Minoti Vnishnav and Kris Crenwelge have acted as writers for the new episode, while the episode has been directed by Jay Karas.

The official synopsis for season 1's episode 7, Independent Dependents, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"Despite Gib's passionate arguments, Omega Sector requires the team to work with his estranged father, Al, when the weapons manufacturing plant he built gets taken over by a domestic terrorist organization with employees trapped inside."

The official description for the upcoming episode provides the audience with hints regarding what to expect from episode 7. The episode will take the audience on an engaging trip as they see the Omega Sector and the entire team working with Albert Gibson's estranged father, Al. Thus, viewers are in for a gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the True Lies season 1 cast list

The cast members for the series' first season include:

Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker

Steve Howey as Harry Tasker

Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson Jr.

Mike O'Gorman as Luther Tenet

Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker

Erica Hernandez as Maria Ruiz

Lucas Jaye as Jake Tasker

The show's first season debuted on CBS on March 1, 2023. The show's official description, given by the network, states:

"TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action-comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life."

It continues:

"With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure"

Episode 7 of True Lies season 1, will arrive on CBS on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

