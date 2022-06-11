tvN confirms cast for Korean remake of Call My Agent!, show to air later this year 

The hit French series Call My Agent! makes its way to Korean shores as Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo, and Joo Hyun-young have reportedly been confirmed to be a part of the remake.

The comedy-drama series, which made its premiere in 2015, captures the trials and tribulations of being an agent for some of the top stars in the French industry. Apart from its realistic and witty portrayal, the show made waves due to its numerous celebrity cameos, from Monica Bellucci to Juliette Binoche.

Given South Korea's massively popular entertainment world, fans can't wait to see how Call Your Agent! is adapted for a Korean audience.

The Korean remake of Call My Agent! will air in the second half of 2022

The upcoming show is being produced by tvN. The production giant announced that the show will attempt to adapt and morph scenarios from the original to fit the situations and emotions in Korea while staying true to the strengths of the French version.

The new show will focus on the pro managers in charge of Korea's top stars. While experts at their job, they are inevitably amateurs in their own lives, failing to navigate work, love, and ambition at the same time.

What has most of the potential audience hooked, however, is the enviable cameo lineup that the show is bound to have if they follow the template of the original.

The Korean adaptation of Call My Agent! confirmed the leads of the drama last October. Recently, tvN announced that Lee Seo-jin and Kwak Sun-young would be joined by Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young as the leads in the remake.

Phoenix actor Lee Seo-jin will play the lead role of Ma Tae-oh, the General Director of Method Entertainment. Despite being gentle and intelligent, Ma Tae-oh is also a commensurate strategist who doesn’t hesitate to try any tricks in the book in order to achieve what he wants.

Hoping to continue her dream run from Hospital Playlist 2, Kwak Sun-young will be joining the cast of Call My Agent! as Cheon Jae-in. She has been in the show business for 14 years, having worked her way up from field manager all the way to team leader. A competitive workaholic with immense pride in her work, her ambition and straightforward mindset often put her at odds with the general director, Ma Tae-oh.

Seo Hyun-woo, who impressed with his role in Flower of Evil, has been confirmed for the role of team manager Kim Joong-don. Much like Gabriel Sarda in the French version of Call My Agent!, Kim Jong-don is best friends with Cheon Jae-in. Pure-hearted and more compassionate than others, Seon Hyun-woo's character insists on establishing a strong level of trust with the stars he manages, even if it sometimes goes against the company's policies.

Joo Hyun-young plays rookie manager So Hyun-joo, who finally made it to Seoul to join the entertainment industry after trying for years. Despite her youth and inexperience, she soon becomes an expert pro manager, using her open mind, innate patience, and sense of responsibility.

The upcoming drama is being directed by PD Baek Seung-ryong, who also made Pegasus Market.

Ahead of filming, the production team of Call My Agent! put out a statement, elaborating upon their goals for the project. They said:

"We are bringing life to the drama’s characters with actors Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, and Joo Hyun Young’s strong inner strength, as they deliciously depict any type of role, and more than anything, by using the foundation of their real-life experience of the industry. Through those who struggle in order to create the best stars, we will greet you with a story about how we do our best in our individual positions while forgetting to look after our own lives. Through the original, there will be fun in seeing the different lead stars that appear in each new episode. Please look forward to it.”

The Korean remake of Call My Agent! is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022.

