TWICE makes guest appearance at PSY's year-end concert

K-pop veteran artist PSY held his annual year-end All Night Stand concert featuring global K-Pop icons TWICE as a surprise for fans this year.

The nine-member girl group headlined the concert on December 23, 2022 performing some of their greatest hits such as Heartshaker, Feel Special, and Talk That Talk.

TWICE Indonesia @TWICE_Indonesia TWICE performing Talk that Talk at PSY’s concert! TWICE performing Talk that Talk at PSY’s concert! https://t.co/GTnsQkbfI9

The Gangnam Style singer has held his end-of-the-year extravaganzas every year since 2003. This year's concert was held after a gap of three years caused by the pandemic. The show began at 11:42 PM KST, as 42's Korean pronunciation sounds similar to Psy's name.

The concert continued throughout the night, with TWICE's main stage surprise performance happening at 1 AM KST. It was the group's first stage concert since their hugely successful world tour came to an end on May 15, 2022.

Fans react to TWICE's surprise stage at PSY's concert

Even international fans were surprised by TWICE's appearance as the main event at PSY's concert. ONCE (TWICE's fandom) erupted on Twitter, praising the girls for their stage presence and energy.

Though it wasn't their concert, the audience demanded an encore from the girls, which ONCE said was proof of their popularity among K-pop fans. All nine members also greeted fans from the stage and wished them happy holidays.

Group member Nayeon said:

"Last year this time too we held a concert in this exact same venue, so to be back here again after 1 year as a guest performer for PSY sunbaenim feels really great!"

ㅈㅋ 🍥 @ollyssi

The crowd shouting "encore, encore" and "sooo pretty" I think they forgot that this is PSY's concert. TWICE's impact! 🤣 The crowd shouting "encore, encore" and "sooo pretty" I think they forgot that this is PSY's concert. TWICE's impact! 🤣💯💯https://t.co/gW6oIRLAl4

Eda MiChaeng 🐯🐧 트와이스 @twicedaaamc TWICE PERFORMINH FEEL SPECIAL AT PSY CONCERT MY HEART! TWICE PERFORMINH FEEL SPECIAL AT PSY CONCERT MY HEART! 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ufFZ9nCkCn

denise @godtiermyoui waking up at 2am to clips of twice at psy’s concert feels like a fever dream waking up at 2am to clips of twice at psy’s concert feels like a fever dream https://t.co/qskfoypLZI

Eda MiChaeng 🐯🐧 트와이스 @twicedaaamc 🤍 My Twice look like Angels fell from heaven to psy concert They became main event My Twice look like Angels fell from heaven to psy concert They became main event 😍🤍 https://t.co/2D6QinRYxU

Other girl groups also appeared as guests on the other two days of the All Night Stand concert. G-IDLE performed Nxde, Tomboy, and My Bag on December 22 while ITZY performed Sneakers as a guest on December 24, the last day of the concert.

🌼byul🌼 @onlyforRyujin ITZY special guest at PSY concert with their performance ‘Sneakers’. ITZY special guest at PSY concert with their performance ‘Sneakers’. https://t.co/TveEarTacY

PSY's fans celebrate his comeback album PSY 9th at the concert

The 2022 concert was special as it marked the celebration of PSY's successful comeback under his own label, P NATION, after five years.The soloist released his full-length album titled Psy 9th with a total of 12 tracks on April 29, 2022.

The lead single That That co-produced by and featuring Suga of BTS became a breakout hit and saw chart-topping success. The collaboration debuted at No.5 with 67.7 million streams on Billboard's Global 200 chart, a career high for the 44-year-old soloist.

The duo delivered a live performance of the song at the Summer Swag concert that took place at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in July 2022.

PSY surprised fans with a special appearance by Suga for his part in the song, the video of which soon went viral.

Other songs on the album also included collaborations with established K-pop artists such as Sung Si-kyung, Heize, Crush, Tablo and Mamamoo's Hwasa.

