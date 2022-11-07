Twitter puzzled after Netflix drops Stranger Things season 5 episode 1 title

The filming for season 5 of Netflix's Stranger Things is reportedly set to begin in 2023. Not many details about the plot are known at this point, but according to TVLine, the fifth season will not be a continuation of season 4, and fans can expect a time jump.

As fans wait with bated breath, Netflix has dropped the title for the first episode of Stranger Things season 5. The title, Chapter One: The Crawl, has puzzled fans on Twitter, and many have been looking to decode its meaning.

"Eddie crawling back" - Netizens try and make sense of title for Stranger Things season 5 episode 1

THE CRAWL To close out #StrangerThingsDay , very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled...THE CRAWL To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled... THE CRAWL https://t.co/QosrkNZcRi

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the title for Stranger Things season 5 episode 1. Many seemed confused and have been speculating what the episode could be about. Some users tried to connect the character of Eddie Munson with the title.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

FenixRising @FenixRising73 @netflix As the grateful fan that I am, I love this. We have an inkling but it’s just enough suspense to creep me the eff out, can’t wait! My poor baby Eddie @netflix As the grateful fan that I am, I love this. We have an inkling but it’s just enough suspense to creep me the eff out, can’t wait! My poor baby Eddie 😢 https://t.co/LC005WdWgE

Flora 🖤🐉 @Floralesc_ @netflix i hope its cause eddie munson crawls down to hell where he belongs @netflix i hope its cause eddie munson crawls down to hell where he belongs

The fourth season of Stranger Things was a massive hit and received widespread critical acclaim for its complex plotlines and numerous references. Season 4 was released in two parts, with the first one dropping on May 27, 2022, whilst the next premiered on July 1, 2022.

A few months prior to the release of season 4, Netflix renewed the show for a fifth and final season. Ever since the fourth season ended, fans have been eagerly looking for some interesting tidbits on the upcoming installment.

As of now, the official release date for season 5 has not been announced, but fans can expect it to drop sometime in 2024.

More details about Stranger Things plot and cast

Stranger Things takes viewers back to the 80s, wherein a number of kids in a town named Hawkins encounter several mysterious events. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.''

The show has received high praise from viewers and critics, thanks to its strong writing, various pop culture references to 80s films and songs, stunning visuals, intriguing storyline, and performances by the cast.

The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown, among many others, playing pivotal roles. Winona Ryder is an acclaimed actress who's essayed a number of memorable roles in various iconic films over the years, including Heathers, The Age of Innocence, and many more.

Millie Bobby Brown's performance, in particular, was widely praised by critics, and she's won a number of awards throughout the series' run. Bobby Brown's other acting credits include the Enola Holmes flicks, the Godzilla movies, Intruders, and many more.

The show is helmed by the Duffer Brothers, who are known for Hidden and Wayward Pines.

Viewers can watch the four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

