Tyler Posey net worth: Fortune explored as Teen Wolf star gets married to Phem

Tyler Posey and Phem have recently tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at the Pacific Palisades in California. The news comes almost four months after the duo got engaged. Posey is mostly known for his appearance as Scott McCall in the MTV show, Teen Wolf, and his net worth is $7 million.

Bella Thorne, Avril Lavigne, and Tyler Hoechlin are among the many celebrities who attended the wedding. Other details about the wedding ceremony have not been disclosed yet.

Page Six stated that Phem opted for a Grace Loves Lace gown with long sleeves for her wedding ceremony. She completed the look with Bella Belle shoes, a long veil, and beachy curls. Meanwhile, Posey was seen in a cream suit designed by the British Custom Tailors, along with a white tie and brown dress shoes.

Tyler Posey has built his net worth considerably, owing to his career in the entertainment industry

Tyler Posey is popular for his performances in several hit films and TV shows. The actor was also a band member of Lost in Kostko, and his successful career has helped him push his net worth to $7 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. His earnings also helped him purchase a house in Studio City, California for $1.32 million in 2016.

Posey started his career on television with the medical drama series Doc and made his film debut with Collateral Damage in 2002.

The actor, however, gained recognition after he began appearing as Scott McCall in the popular supernatural teen drama series, Teen Wolf. He also served as a director for a few episodes in the show. Posey appeared in all six seasons that aired between 2011 and 2017, and the show was also the recipient of a few accolades.

Tyler Posey reprised his role as Scott in Teen Wolf: The Movie, which was released directly through Paramount+ in 2023. On the other hand, he portrayed David in Scary Movie 5, which was released in 2013.

The actor has been featured in films like Maid in Manhattan and The Last Summer. He played minor roles in various TV shows, including Into the West, Smallville, Lincoln Heights, and more.

Tyler Posey and Phem got engaged in June 2023

People magazine revealed earlier this year that Tyler Posey proposed to Phem in June. The pair began dating in 2020, and Posey revealed to the outlet that he and Phem got engaged in California since it is the latter's favorite place. Phem recalled the experience and said:

"It was just us alone on the beach. I should've known when he propped his phone up in a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea."

Posey stated that he designed the ring with green color, which is Phem's favorite. Speaking about the wedding plans at the time, he said:

"We're keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us. We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

According to People magazine, Phem is a singer and her first EP, titled Vacuumhead, was released in 2019. She is also known for her collaborations with other artists.