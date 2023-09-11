Ubah Hassan defends Jessel Taank’s actions in RHONY during WWHL appearance

RHONY star Ubah Hassan and comedian, writer, and presenter London Hughes recently appeared on WWHL to discuss several hot topics within the Bravo community. As part of the segment, Can! You! Defend! Jessel!?, London and Ubah discuss whether they can "defend" Jessel Taank for her actions on season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

As a starting point, both stars said "yes" to defending Jessel's response to Jenna Lyons' gift. Jenna gave Jessel a green and black lingerie gift during a July episode. According to Jessel, the lingerie made her look like a Christmas tree and fit poorly, so she didn't like it. She revealed the following during a confession interview:

"It’s this green thing. If you look through my Instagram, I feel like I give off s*xy, fun vibes. Grinch vibes? I don’t know about that.”

In addition, Ubah Hassan and London also said "yes" to Jessel's statement regarding Tribeca, with Ubah Hassan mentioning that after “six o'clock nothing is happening.” In season 14, episode 5, as Jessel discussed Tribeca with Erin, she mentioned how some of her friends had relocated there.

“This neighborhood is, like, really up and coming.”

In response to this statement by Jessel, Erin was offended since she lives in Tribeca.

In response to Jessel's defense of Brynn's flirtation with Erin's husband, Abe Lichy, Ubah Hassan disagrees

During Ubah Hassan's appearance on WWHL, she explained how she could not defend Jessel's thoughts about Brynn flirting with Abe during Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy's 10-year anniversary party. "It was not" funny, Ubah said.

Aside from all the drama that was caused on the show about this topic, Jessel revealed during an interview with US Weekly on August 22, 2023:

“I was standing right next to her at that moment, and Abe was laughing. If Abe was uncomfortable, I think I would’ve maybe stepped in. But knowing Brynn, I know 100 percent that she was not serious. I know women that will steal your man, and that was not it. It was not it at all. She was literally joking.”

Ubah Hassan also shared on WWHL that she defends Jessel's comments about Erin's house having a "lack of heat and WiFi" during their trip to the Hamptons. Ubah mentioned how cold it was and how the air conditioning wasn't working.

During season 14, when Erin welcomed all the housewives to her Hamptons house, there was drama regarding wifi and weather, as Jessel said it is a "basic human” need.

Ubah Hassan also defended Jessel for wearing black Alexander pants and a lambskin leather wrap coat during episode 2 of season 14 saying that if she could afford them, then there would be no harm in wearing them. As Jessel put together this outfit during this episode of the show, quite a scene unfolded.

During an interview with TheWrap, Jessel discussed how Jenna Lyons was right that wearing Alexander Wang and a Balenciaga bag at the same time wasn't a good idea:

“I think fundamentally she was right. And listen, if I’m going to get fashion checked by anyone it damn well better be Jenna Lyons and no one else. Let me say that for sure!”

Apart from this, the show's season 14 episode 9 was released on September 10, 2023, and is titled Nothing Vanilla About Anguilla. The synopsis mentions the following:

“In Anguilla, Jenna continues to open up to the group, and Sai gets surprisingly vulnerable; Jessel's story of her own upbringing causes confusion.”

Bravo will air the latest episode of RHONY season 14 on September 17, 2023, featuring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

This episode of the show will feature some tension between Sai De Silva and Jessel. The show will also feature a feud between Jessel, Erin, and Sai. Brynn and Jenna's bond will be highlighted in addition to all the drama and feud.