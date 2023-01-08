UK Garage All Stars Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

UK Garage All Stars, a group of 30 artists, are set to hit the road in the UK in June this year. The lineup for the tour is yet to be announced. However, the event promises to surprise guests throughout the tour.

According to a press release, the gigs will feature legends and icons of garage music, right from its inception in 1994 to its domination of the popular charts between 1999 and 2001.

The festival’s website noted:

“You’ve seen the DJs, you’ve heard the MCs. Now it’s time to see all the Legendary Artists behind your favourite House & Garage classics on one night under one roof.”

The event will be hosted by DJ and producer DJ Spoony, and is being described as the crème de la crème of UK Garage Royalty.

Tickets for the UK Garage All Stars show will be available from 10 am GMT on January 20, via the tour’s website, or via seetickets.com. Interested fans can also get access to presale by signing up before January 17 to receive priority-booking access.

The full schedule for the 2023 UK Garage All Stars tour is as follows

Even though the lineup for the All Stars festival has not yet been revealed, the schedule for the events has been released. The artists will perform on the following dates at the specified venues:

June 21, 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

June 22, 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

June 23, 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff

June 24, 2023 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

June 25, 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester

The show has been put together by British garage and hip hop collective, So Solid Crew and S9 Megaman, along with UK promoters Triple A. The tour will kick off on June 21 and run through June 25.

Speaking about bringing the genre to a larger stage, Megaman noted:

“Beside being an artist I’m such a fan of the music - a genre created right here in the UK, which has gone on to achieve an incredible amount of Number 1 hits and platinum selling records, I’ve always wanted to see it concert style.”

Megaman added:

“This arena tour we have here is the first of many plans and ideas we want to execute with the brand. It’s an exciting project for us. Let’s see what the future brings.”

More about the UK Garage genre

UK Garage, which is abbreviated as UKG, is a genre of electronic dance music. Originating in England in the early ‘90s, the genre was inspired by garage house, and also incorporates elements from dance-pop, R&B, and jungle. It encompasses subgenres like speed garage and 2-step, and also features grime as well as dubstep.

The rise of pirate radio stations in the late ‘90s like Rinse FM, Ice FM, Deja Vu, and Flex FM furthered the popularity of the genre, ushering it into the mainstream.

Recent releases from garage music include Don't Play by Anne-Marie, West Ten by AJ Tracey and Mabel, Grown Flex by Chip and Bugzy Malone, Just for Me and Pain by PinkPantheress, and House & Garage by Morrisson and Aitch, all of which charted in the UK.

