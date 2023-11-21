UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The sneaker world is buzzing with anticipation for the release of the UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14. This collection, aptly named "INFINITE WONDERS," showcases the most popular model in the Gel Kayano series.

The collaboration between ASICS and the Korean label UNAFFECTED brings a fresh perspective to this iconic silhouette, offering three captivating colorways.

The range features “Dark Shadow/Pure Silver,” “Bright White/Jet Black,” and “Posy Green/Bottle Green” color schemes, each bringing a unique aesthetic to the GEL-KAYANO 14.

The good news for sneaker enthusiasts is that the sneakers will retail for $200 starting November 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. PST and will be available exclusively on the ASICS website.

Dark Shadow/Pure Silver

The “Dark Shadow/Pure Silver” variant stands out with its muted yet striking appearance. The dark grey and silver hues give this pair a sophisticated edge, perfect for people in love with a subtle yet stylish look.

Bright White/Jet Black

For a classic and clean look, the “Bright White/Jet Black” colorway is an ideal choice. The pristine white mesh foundation is heightened by sleek black synthetic overlays, presenting a classic design that complements a diverse array of ensembles.

Posy Green/Bottle Green

The “Posy Green/Bottle Green” sneakers are a nod to nature's hues. The rich green tones provide a refreshing and unique addition to the collection, ideal for adding a pop of color to any ensemble.

UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 (Image via ASICS)

The UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 will be available exclusively on the ASICS website. And with their affordable price range, these sneakers present an opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of this unique collaboration.

A Brief History of Unaffected and ASICS

ASICS, a Japanese footwear giant, has consistently been at the forefront of innovative sneaker design. Their ability to collaborate effectively with diverse brands has kept them relevant and in demand in the ever-evolving sneaker market.

The GEL-KAYANO 14, in particular, has been a canvas for several high-profile collaborations, including the notable JJJJound collaboration, which was a contender for "shoe of the year" in 2022.

UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 (Image via ASICS)

On the other hand, UNAFFECTED, a Korean label known for its minimalist yet impactful designs, has carved a niche in the fashion world. Their collaboration with ASICS on the GEL-KAYANO 14 stands out for its design details and understanding of modern streetwear aesthetics.

The partnership bridges the gap between Korean and Japanese fashion sensibilities, introducing a line of sneakers that is both visually appealing and functionally superior.

The UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 collaboration is more than just a sneaker release. It's a celebration of new design and cross-cultural collaboration.

UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 (Image via ASICS)

The "INFINITE WONDERS" collection within the UNAFFECTED x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 lineup is a narrative in itself, providing sneaker aficionados with an exclusive medium to showcase their fashion sense.

The anticipation building up towards the launch is palpable. This partnership stands as a pivotal moment in the chronicles of ASICS and UNAFFECTED. It's a collaboration that promises to solidify their esteemed positions in the dynamic world of fashion and streetwear even further.