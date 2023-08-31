UNC x Nike Air Jordan 12 PE Cleats: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned sub-label, Jordan, is continuing its collaboration with the University of North Carolina's (UNC) football team to release a fresh iteration of the Air Jordan 12 Cleats. The iconic Air Jordan 12 sneaker model, which was initially released as a basketball shoe is being reiterated as a cleat fit for football grounds.

The duo officially unveiled the UNC Air Jordan 12 PE Cleat on August 27, 2023. The latest makeover comes after the duo previously released Air Jordan 1 Low PE in March 2023. The footwear model comes clad in white and university blue color scheme to align with the UNC football team.

The shoe's look is kept to a minimum, fitted to be a team shoe. The shoe is most likely to not be released, however, football fans can anticipate more Air Jordan-sponsored PE cleats throughout the NCAA season for various other teams.

More about the newly revealed UNC x Nike Air Jordan 12 PE Cleats, which come clad in white, university blue, and black color scheme

The newly revealed UNC x Nike Air Jordan 12 PE Cleats come clad in white and university blue color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan's successful partnership is credited with permanently linking the sneaker and streetwear world with the basketball sport. The duo kick-started their partnership in 1984 as Nike signed the legendary basketball player.

They launched their first signature shoe, i.e. Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and continued to update their sneaker lineage annually with a brand new shoe. The label is currently at its 38th signature model. During their journey, the Jordan label expanded greatly and started associating with other sports including Golf, Soccer, and more.

The latest sneaker model to be revealed is associated with Michael Jordan's Alma Mater University of North Carolina (UNC). The Jordan label and UNC football team have given a personalized makeover to the Air Jordan 12 sneaker model. The Air Jordan 12 sneaker model was debuted by Nike in 1996 as Nike's veteran Tinker Hatfield, designed the silhouette. The official Jordan label site introduces the iconic Air Jordan 12 sneaker model,

"Released in 1996 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ 12 debuted in a black and white colorway, with inspiration drawn from the Japanese flag. The design built upon the legendary success of recent Air Jordan releases and took its place among collectors’ favorites. In 1997, the AJ 12 was released in a red colorway, and were later retro-ed in other colors."

The latest Air Jordan 12 PE "UNC" cleats are personalised for the football team as they gear up for college football. The shoe will be first revealed on-field as UNC compete against the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 2, 2023. The cleats are clad in school's signature hues as the upper of the shoe comes clad in mostly white hue.

The white-hued base contrasts with the iconic University Blue accents, which are placed upon the mudguards. These mudguards come constructed out of pebbled leather with an added texture.

A slight touch of another hue is added into the mix with Metallic Blue patch upon the midsole overlays. The branding details are added with Jumpman logo and UNC insignia upon tongues and heel tabs.

The AJ12 "UNC" cleats perfectly captures the essence of Michael Jordan's Alma Mater.