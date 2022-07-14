Under the Amalfi Sun: Nathalie, Furio and Hans should have been the main focus of the flick

Netflix's Under the Amalfi Sun is a sequel to the 2020 rom-com Under the Riccione Sun, which followed a group of friends navigating romantic relationships on a vacation to Riccione.

While the sequel had some actors from the previous film reprise their roles, it also had a couple of fresh faces that really stood out.

Written by Caterina Salvadori, Enrico Vanzina and Ciro Zecca, the film saw Lorenzo Zurzolo, Davide Calgaro, Ludovica Martino, Isabella Ferrari and Luca Ward reprise their roles. Meanwhile, Kyshan Wilson, Nicolas Maupas and Elena Funari were among the new additions to the cast.

Directed by Martina Pastori, Under the Amalfi Sun, premiered on Netflix on July 13, 2022. However, English audio and subtitles are also available for viewers.

It was really just Nathalie and Furio who brought any sort of amusement to the plot of Under the Amalfi Sun

Under the Amalfi Sun followed Vincenzo and Camilla's relationship a year after they met and fell in love in Riccione. Their vacation on the Amalfi coast is set to put their relationship to the ultimate test, which will decide whether they can move in together.

The couple is also accompanied by friends Nathalie (Wilson), Furio (Calgaro), and Hans (Maupas) as they navigate their individual and relationship issues.

Plagued by body image issues and afraid to reveal stretch marks on her skin after her recent weight loss, Wilson's character has some depth and history that the main leads do not. This is what makes her more interesting to watch than the others. Furio's desperation to find love gives Calgaro's character some purpose that makes him stand out.

The sequel didn't need to explore Vincenzo and Camilla's relationship, but it did manage to draw some attention to the other characters.

Furio tried to hit on Nathalie as soon as they met, only to be turned down by her. However, the two managed to form a charming friendship over the course of the film. The banter and earnest moments shared between them made for some good scenes.

Unlucky in love, Nathalie and Furio, once again seemed to fall for the wrong people when they met Hans and Rebecca, respectively. The dynamics between these four characters were a lot more refreshing and entertaining than the uninspiring relationship drama between Vincenzo and Camilla.

Nathalie and Hans: A clichéd yet honest love affair in Under the Amalfi Sun

It's no wonder that rom-coms are centered around blossoming love stories rather than the aftermath of newly formed relationships. It's a lot more exciting to tune in to a 'will they-won't they' situation, with feelings and emotions prospering and leading up to a happy conclusion.

Perhaps this is why Under the Amalfi Sun did a lot better when it came to Nathalie and Hans' slightly turbulent relationship.

Troubled with their own respective issues, Nathalie and Hans made a cute couple, but it took them a little over 80 minutes of the film to come to terms with it.

For most of the film, Hans suffers from the trope of a charming yet closed-off guy, changed by a summer romance gone awry. Meanwhile, Nathalie has her own issues with a cheating ex and her body image problems.

Both their arcs could have been better explored had Under the Amalfi Sun focused on a new romance rather than the Vincenzo-Camilla relationship.

With abrupt highs and lows in Nathalie and Hans' developing relationship, the film does bring their summer romance to a sweet conclusion. We don't know if the two will stay together or if Nathalie will move back to Canada. This is because the ending of the film was focused on the resolution of Vincenzo and Camilla's issues.

Overall, Nathalie was the real star of the show in this mostly unnecessary sequel, while Furio and Hans made for entertaining supporting characters.

Tune in to Under the Amalfi Sun for a freshly brewing romance and a virtual experience of vacationing on the Amalfi coast.

