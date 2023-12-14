Under Armour Curry 11 "Dub Nation" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Under Armour (UA) is all set to rock the basketball marketplace by offering its recently developed Stephen Curry’s Curry 11 sneaker model a “Dub Nation” makeover in collaboration with the Curry brand. This colorway will be decked in a White/Royal/Versa Blue palette.

When it is released on December 15, 2023, the Under Armour Curry 11 Dub Nation will be available for purchase from Under Armour as well as select stores both online and in-store. The selling price is set at $160 for men's sizes and $100 for GS sizes, respectively. The product is available in both sizes.

For those who are not aware of it, the Curry 11 footwear is the most recent signature gear that Stephen Curry, an athlete for the Golden State Warriors, worked on.

Under Armour Curry 11 "Dub Nation" shoes are decked in blue and white hues

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Under Armour)

Even though the Golden State Warriors are in a difficult position in the Western Conference, Steph Curry is resolute in his commitment to the organization until the 2023–2024 NBA season. He is continuing to demonstrate his exceptional skills.

Curry is planning to put out his most recent Under Armour footwear, the Curry 11, in a palette that has been adorned with the Dub Nation logo. This is in recognition of his enduring partnership with the Warriors. In celebration of Curry's amazing adventure with the franchise, the latest version is a dedication to the squad, and it also includes a retro version of the Curry 1 "Dub Nation."

A striking representation of the Warriors' recognizable colors can be found on the Curry 11 Dub Nation colorway. The athletic shoe features a blue top that is created from tailored mesh along with TPU, a mix that has been used in past Curry styles.

To capture the vitality of the Warriors' spirit, the layout is accentuated with striking white and yellow elements on the left and right sides of the silhouette.

A striking yellow color is used for the Curry logo on the tongue, which is a perfect complement to the visually appealing components that are located on the medial portion of the sole unit. Both the midsole and the outsole of the shoe are decorated with a white UA Flow pattern.

In brief about Curry Brand

Curry Brand, Stephen Curry's sub-brand under Under Armour was introduced on December 1, 2020. It is a label that belongs to Under Armour, worked along with Tuff Crowd, a luxury streetwear and lifestyle brand. Curry's bright prospects and the social impact of basketball are both reflected in the basketball gear’s futuristic look, which is featured on the Curry 11 shoe.

Through the sale of basketball and other sports footwear, gear, and accessories, the company intends to make investments in areas that are marginalized and to boost young athletes' participation in sports programs.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Under Armour Curry 11 Dub Nation sneakers that are planned for this December. Those curious to buy these sneakers are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s website.

In addition to the aforementioned Curry 11 iteration, the shoe label is also bringing back its Curry 1 Dub Nation variation that first appeared in 2015. This shoe will also launch on December 15, 2023, via the online and offline platforms of UA. They will be dropped in men and grade school sizes with fixed price tags of $160 and $100, respectively.