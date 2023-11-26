Under Armour Curry 11 “Bruce Lee Fire” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Under Armour, the sportswear giant with its headquarters in Baltimore, and Stephen Curry are strengthening their partnership and growing the Curry Brand. NBA All-Star and point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, has a new signature sneaker called the Curry 11.

The highly anticipated “Bruce Lee Fire” Curry 11 colorway, which honors the legendary martial arts fighter and Curry’s basketball skills, will be available this Christmas season.

On November 27, 2023, the Curry 11 "Bruce Lee Fire" will be made available for purchase and can be obtained from select retailers, including Finish Line and UnderArmour.com, among others. The retail price for the size of elementary school children is $100, while the price for the size that is suitable for men is $160.

Under Armour Curry 11 “Bruce Lee Fire” sneakers are decked in vivid red and yellow hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Under Armour)

The Under Armour Curry 11 “Bruce Lee Fire” effortlessly fuses fashion and function, taking cues from iconic silhouettes of yesteryear. The sneaker's engineered mesh construction guarantees optimal breathability, allowing your feet to stay cool and fresh during those intense workouts.

And let's not forget about the stylish TPU overlays, featuring a sleek faux reptile print that not only adds a touch of durability but also amps up the sneaker's overall flair. It's the perfect combination of functionality and fashion-forward design. The fiery red hues take center stage, commanding attention with their dominant presence.

Paired with bold pops of vibrant yellow, this color combination ignites a visual spectacle that is impossible to ignore. One of the standout elements that deserves our attention is the tongue, which boasts a mesmerizing lenticular graphic that seamlessly transitions between the timeless yin-yang symbol and the iconic logo that represents none other than the legendary Curry himself.

Here's a detailed look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Under Armour)

The multi-colored laces show the branding elements at the tip. These kicks come with dark gray insoles with “Curry” imprinted on them. The white UA Flow midsole and outsole perfectly complete the look and provide exceptional comfort and traction. The midsole heel of the sneaker boasts a Curry branding tab in red.

The shoe brand's cutting-edge UA Flow comfort and stability technology and UA Warp form-fitting performance technology are both included in the shoe's design.

For those unfamiliar, the Curry 11 sneaker is the newest signature shoe of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. Curry Brand, a brand of Under Armour, collaborated with Tuff Crowd, a streetwear label owned by Curry's brother-in-law, Damion Lee. The Curry 11's futuristic aesthetic is a nod to Curry's bright future and the cultural significance of basketball.

On December 1, 2020, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry debuted his sub-brand of Under Armour called Curry Brand. The company aims to invest in underserved areas and promote young sports programs via the sale of basketball and other sports footwear, gear, and accessories. There are concealed "C" and "B" letters in the design of the Curry Brand logo, which is a stylized version of Curry's signature.

The Curry 11 "Bruce Lee Fire," the result of a powerful collaboration between Stephen Curry and Under Armour, is a blend of style and performance that is sure to fascinate basketball fans.

Sneakerheads and basketball fans have the opportunity to own this legendary shoe that pays respect to a martial arts great and a basketball classic all in one striking design.