7 best Under Armour sneakers of all time

The Under Armour brand, founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, is an American-based sports apparel and athletics brand renowned for its game-changing performance sneakers and accessories. The brand is a leading frontier for sustainable fashion, diversity and inclusion.

Even though sometime around 2018, the brand experienced a massive loss as a result of 1.3 Billion Dollars worth of leftover merchandise, it has bounced back in recent years with celebrities like Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Micheal Phelps and other A list athletes wearing the brand staples.

Sneakers like the Flow Velocity and the Curry Retro basketball shoes have left an indelible mark on sports culture and pop culture alike, with no sign of the brand's influence lessening anytime soon.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Under Armour sneakers of all time.

Best Under Armour sneakers ever released

1. The Phantom 3 SE "Day of the Dead" running shoes

The Phantom 3 SE "Day of the Dead" running shoes (Image via Under Armour)

These limited edition shoes are dressed in a predominantly black hue accented by bright, artful patterns on the sole and orange highlights on the lace and heel tab. The UA HOVR high-tech cushioning and the mesh upper contribute to enhancing the sneaker's softness and all-round lightweight feel. This gorgeous silhouette is available for 150 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Summit Fat Tire Cuff running shoes

The Summit Fat Tire Cuff running shoes (Image via Under Armour)

The Summit shoes are dressed in a blue and white colorway with durable ripstop fabric on the upper for extra protection and abrasion resistance. The stretch bootie collar is not only fashionable, but it also enhances comfortability and secures the foot.

Responsive HOVR cushioning reduces impact with hard surfaces and returns energy to propel the wearer forward. The secondary foam layer provides extra comfort and ensures lightweight cushioning. These impressive shoes are available for 170 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Charged Pursuit 3

The Charged Pursuit 3 (Image via Under Armour)

The Charged Pursuit in Mauve looks like a dream and moves like one, too. The shoes are fitted with deluxe foam sockliner molds to the foot and add extra comfort. The charged cushioning midsole utilizes molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. The curved outsole with a ribbed design enhances traction. These responsive shoes are sold for 75 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Micro G Valsetz Mid Tactical boots

The Micro G Valsetz Mid Tactical boots (Image via Under Armour)

This remix of the Valsetz silhouette is fitted with a Micro G midsole cushioning and mid-height design to protect the foot. The upper is made from lightweight synthetic leather and textile for breathability and airflow.

The welded forefoot overlay and molded TPU toecap offer protection from impact with hard surfaces. The anti-fatigue Contoura supports the footbed with shock absorbing foam. The all-black colorway makes it versatile—they can be paired with any outfit. These tactical boots sell for 125 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Curry 2 Retro basketball shoes

The Curry 2 Retro basketball shoes (Image via Under Armour)

This limited re-release of the OG Curry 2 is dressed in a deep red and metallic silver hue with brown soles for a perfect finish. The shoes are lightweight and breathable, with an external heat counter for added lockdown. The responsive charge cushioning and gorgeous silhouette make these shoes a worthy buy. They are available for 150 US Dollars on the brand's website.

6. The Jet 23 Wide basketball shoes

The Jet 23 Wide basketball shoes (Image via Under Armour)

This all-white silhouette is fitted with a plush foam sock-liner for increased underfoot comfort and a full-length Micro G midsole for cushioned landings and explosive takeoffs. Shop these versatile shoes for 80 US Dollars on the brand's website.

7. The Slip-speed Training shoes

The Slip-speed Training shoes (Image via Under Armour)

Dressed in a black, grey and steel colorway, these high-performance sneakers are the ultimate fusion of sports and fashion with UA Flow cushioning for unmatched comfort and a BOA fit system for the perfect fit. Shop them for 100 US Dollars on the brand's website.

Under Armour sneakers have taken the footwear industry by storm and they are only getting more popular. Shop any of the limited edition silhouettes before they get sold out!