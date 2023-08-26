"Unemployed": Fake Kris Jenner at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour video sparks hilarious reactions online

Kris Jenner is in the news, but this time, it is for having a doppelganger. Netizens were left amused after seeing a person resembling the reality TV star pushing boxes sporting models on the stage of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The internet went wild once people started pointing out that the person on set during Taylor Swift's live performance looked like Kris Jenner. Many could not control their laughter at the realization. One X user even joked:

Kris Jenner's doppelganger prompts hilarious responses from X users in light of years-long feud

How the trouble began

The last time Taylor Swift and Kris Jenner were mentioned in the same sentence was back in 2022, when Khloe Kardashian liked an Instagram post throwing shade at Swift.

The post humorously poked fun at Taylor by fictitiously claiming that it was Kris Jenner who leaked the information about Taylor Swift's private jet usage. This was at a time when Swift was caught up in a controversy for achieving the no.1 spot in the "Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions" Yard list.

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kris Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian is a very well-documented one, all stemming from Kanye West infamously crashing Swift's 2009 VMA win. The feud spanned over 4 years with Kanye, Kim, and Taylor engaged in verbal snubs using song lyrics and public statements.

The most infamous moments of the dispute include Taylor poking fun at Kanye at the 2015 VMAs, which allegedly led to the lyrics of Kanye's 2016 song Famous. where he referred to Taylor as a "b**h" and portrayed a fake nude look-alike of her in the song video.

Taylor later stated that she was not made aware of the song's contents and called it "misogynistic" while Kanye's then-wife Kim Kardashian insinuated that Swift was playing the victim.

In a 2019 Rolling Stone interview, Swift insinuated that Kanye was acting two-faced, which made her upset. In 2020, a phone call between Kanye and Swift was leaked, where the former was heard asking the latter if it was okay to use a particular lyric in Famous. However, the call proved that the word "b**h" was never mentioned in the conversation.

Taylor Swift put out an Instagram story stating that she was right all along and that the call was illegally recorded and edited to manipulate and frame her and put her family and fans through hell.

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Kim put out a tweet criticizing the singer for reigniting an old dispute when millions of "real" victims were suffering.

In the latest video, Taylor Swift was seen performing on stage amidst rotating transparent boxes with various women inside of them. When a user uploaded the video clip of the same online, people noticed that the person moving the boxes looked extremely similar to Kris Jenner. X user @folklorewlw uploaded the video to her socials, which amassed over 692,000 views:

The viral video was re-uploaded by Taylor Swift's fan account @allswifted and amassed over 750,000 views.

The internet was left in splits after noticing the alleged doppelganger

Netizens could not hold in their laughter at the out-of-nowhere Kris Jenner comparisons. People joked around about Kris Jenner actually having to push boxes for a living and remarked at how they were now not able to unsee the similarities between the person in the box and Kris Jenner.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is an economic revolution

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is taking over concert halls and the internet by storm. On its way to becoming the biggest tour of all time, the eras tour features each "era" of the singer's decorated 17-year career so far. The tour, which kicked off in March and will only end in November of next year, has already reached "iconic" status.

According to Time magazine, the tour has not just imprinted itself onto the hearts of every swiftie out there and become a cultural phenomenon, it is also on the way to becoming an economic phenomenon. The tour has a projected gross of $2.2 billion in ticket sales in North America alone.

It is estimated that by next March, the tour will have surpassed the elusive $1 billion mark. If the estimates are met, Taylor Swift will end up achieving the grand milestone of the biggest music tour ever in history. She would have surpassed Elton John's $939 million farewell tour which came to a conclusion earlier this year.

Apart from these numbers, the tour is also estimated to generate around $5 billion from consumer spending in the United States. A Question Pro study concluded that people who attended the concerts were spending around $1,300 per show. 71% of concertgoers stated that it was worth it and an even more impressive 91% claimed that they would do it again.

The extra spending apart from the concert tickets, is attributed to travel, stay, food, and clothing, which greatly helps bolster local economies. The Federal Reserve even credited Swift for boosting local businesses and tourism. Chicago set a new record for total hotel rooms occupied due to three nights of Taylor Swift.

Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights stated in a Global News Wire article:

"If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries; if she was a corporation, her Net Promoter Score would make her the fourth most admired brand, and her loyalty numbers mimic those of subjects to a royal crown. It’s all a testament to her focus on the fan experience."

An insider source told The Daily Mail that the pop star turned down the Superbowl Halftime Show as it was "not a defining moment for her right now." It was also revealed that the opening night for her concert in Glendale generated more local business revenue than Super Bowl 57 did in the same stadium.