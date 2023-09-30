UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection: Everything we know so far

The UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection is poised to redefine streetwear with its unique fusion of East and West Coast sensibilities. UNION Los Angeles, under the visionary guidance of Chris Gibbs, has always been a flagbearer of avant-garde street fashion. J. Crew, on the other hand, steered by the adept Brendon Babenzien, embodies the classic American ethos.

The much-awaited collection is now available at select locations such as UNION LA, UNION TOKYO, UNION OSAKA, and J. Crew Bowery. Fans can also grab their favorites online via the J. Crew and UNION Los Angeles websites.

UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection is available at official websites and selected stores

Expand Tweet

Gibbs and Babenzien's friendship can be traced back to 1996. The duo met when the former started his stint at Supreme under Babenzien. Their mutual respect and shared vision culminated in this much-anticipated collection.

The history of Union LA X J.Crew collaboration as stated by the official website reads:

"Union’s first shop opened in 1989 in Soho, and evolved into a streetwear mainstay. Since then, the brand has been deeply immersed in the vibrant underground scenes of music, art and fashion."

It continues to say that the brand was "lucky" that Brendon Babenzien and Chris Gobbs were "longtime friends" who teamed to design the new capsule. The website notes that the capsule "reflects the overlap of our respective brand DNA."

This collaboration showcases a harmonious blend of J. Crew's classic American spirit with UNION's iconic streetwear. There's a fresh take on J. Crew's signature styles, with Gibbs introducing a counter-cultural twist. The outcome is an exquisite blend of the West Coast's laid-back attire and the East Coast's academic style.

Beyond Just Graphics, Knits, and Plaids, the collection is rooted in both the creators' legacies

Chris Gibbs' influence extends beyond mere graphics as he focuses on playing with proportions, drapes, and color. His approach blends streetwear sensibilities with high-fashion undertones, resulting in unique and engaging designs.

UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection (Image via the official website of J. Crew)

The price range of this Union L.A. x J.Crew collection is as follows,

Union L.A. x J.Crew Cotton Herringbone Chore Jacket: $298

Union L.A. x J.Crew Heavyweight Graphic T-Shirt: $69

Union L.A. x J.Crew Alpaca-Blend Sweater: $228

Union L.A. x J.Crew Cotton Herringbone Painter Pant: $280

Union L.A. x J.Crew Pieced Rugby Shirt: $128

Union L.A. x J.Crew Embroidered Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt: $98

The collection showcases an intriguing knit program that pays tribute to J. Crew's expertise. Unique asymmetrical designs, fashioned from distressed alpaca and fleece materials, are prominent.

Classic plaid undergoes a transformation to exude a more playful vibe. The range includes T-shirts and sweatsuits featuring a shared logo in true streetwear fashion.

A glimpse of UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection (Image via the official website of J. Crew)

Undoubtedly, the Herring Bone Twill fabric emerges as the hero of the UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection. This fabric, reminiscent of denim, pays tribute to workwear's influence on both designers. Key pieces include the Chore Coat, Pant set, and a cap, offering something unique for everyone.

Rooted deeply in their respective legacies, UNION Los Angeles has always been a beacon of streetwear evolution, while J. Crew stands as a timeless symbol of American fashion. The merging of these distinct styles promises to introduce fashion enthusiasts to a new realm of design.

UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection (Image via official website of J. Crew)

The UNION Los Angeles x J. Crew collection is more than just a collaboration, it's a testament to the legacy of the two brands and the impeccable vision of their leading figures. By intertwining traditional elements with contemporary streetwear, this collection has effortlessly set a new fashion precedent.

As Chris Gibbs aptly puts it, the line maintains subtlety yet achieves an organic integration of both brand identities. For those eager to indulge, the collection awaits at selected locations and online platforms, ready to be a part of their fashion journey.