 “Unrecognizable”: RHOBH fans claim Lisa Rinna looks like Khloe Kardashian in Season 12 reunion photos

Bravo TV dropped pictures of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) ladies' reunion on their Instagram account. While fans eagerly waited for the reunion, others noticed peculiar elements about the cast members' looks. In what looked like a heavily filtered photo, fans thought that Lisa Rinna resembled Khloe Kardashian. The Good American founder is known to have been heavily criticized for using filters in her pictures.

The 59-year-old RHOBH star sported a "tight animal-print dress with a black peekaboo bra and matching heels." She complimented the look with a wig, similar to that of Khloe Kardashian's usual blonde hairstyle, and some silver jewelry. While fans pointed out the similarities between the looks of the two stars, others slammed Rinna for using filters.

One tweeted:

Pitbulls & Pugs @pugspitbulls @oh_chadwick It is like Lisa Rinna/Khloe Kardashian face over. Unrecognizable, the other naked photo looks like Leeanne Locken. @oh_chadwick It is like Lisa Rinna/Khloe Kardashian face over. Unrecognizable, the other naked photo looks like Leeanne Locken.

Fans react to RHOBH star Lisa Rinna looking similar to Khloe Kardashian

Fans had a variety of reactions to Lisa looking like Khloe. Hinting at the drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna, they also pointed out that the latter was close to the Kardashian family and hence chose to resemble Khloe. During the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Kathy labeled Lisa as "disgusting" after the latter ordered Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila instead of Hilton's brand, Casa Del Sol.

Lisa purposefully ignored Kathy's request to try out the tequila and said that the Kardashian-Jenner family were her friends and she wanted to support them.

Check out how fans reacted to Lisa's photo.

Kimberley @creme_delacocoa @queensofbravo Lisa Rinna looking like Khloe Kardashian 4.0 @queensofbravo Lisa Rinna looking like Khloe Kardashian 4.0

nic ole @skowpow1011 #KathyHilton #LisaRinna Who is more jealous of the Kardashians? Kathy Hilton as in THE Hiltons? Or Lisa Rinna who is apparently now channeling Khloe Kardashian ? #RHOBH Who is more jealous of the Kardashians? Kathy Hilton as in THE Hiltons? Or Lisa Rinna who is apparently now channeling Khloe Kardashian ? #RHOBH #KathyHilton #LisaRinna https://t.co/knPVd5zpOW

More on the Lisa Rinna-Kathy Hilton drama on RHOBH

Last week's episode saw the cast members talking about Kathy's meltdown in Aspen. Although some took sides and others were confused, Kathy and her sister Kyle Richards resolved their issues by the end of the episode. Apologizing to Kyle, Kathy said:

“I just want to say is that I am here to apologize to you, because I started ranting and venting my feelings. And I didn’t think that they would get back to you.”

Although the sisters made up, Lisa Rinna, who had brought up Kathy's allegations, didn't let go of the narrative. She was furious at Kathy for speaking ill about her sister on the RHOBH cast trip and said she would not let this thing go.

In response to Lisa's argument, Kathy confessed that the star was not compassionate and unkind. Lisa, however, didn't hold back and responded by saying:

“I am sorry Kathy you’re not gonna get away with me. You're not gonna get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re gonna do, but you did what you did. You are not going to just gaslight or manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did, what some of the names you called people, we’ll go there if you want to.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is set to air its Season 12 finale episode on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members will resolve any differences and issues before the season ends.

The RHOBH reunion will air in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store as the ladies, alongside host Andy Cohen, discuss and hash out their issues.

