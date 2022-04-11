"Used lil bro for pure clout": Tyre Sampson's family slams YK Osiris for not paying funeral costs, rapper claims he donated $15,000

YK Osiris has been accused of exploiting Tyre Sampson’s death. Sampson was a 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando. The singer promised to help Sampson’s family and said that he was in contact with the boy’s family.

A few hours after Tyre was laid to rest on April 9, Sampson’s brother, who is known as Jrocc Jr on social media, claimed on Facebook that Osiris never donated anything and was just using the incident to gain clout. The post reads:

“YkOsiri or whatever dude name is cancelled. Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.”

Tyre’s mother Nekia Dodd responded to the post by saying that Osiris blocked her on Instagram. A few users said that Osiris donated $15,000 to GoFundMe set up by Dodd. Jrocc Jr wrote:

“I’m not even gone argue about it. Top donation is $500 as shown. We didn’t ask, [Osiris] volunteered. Stop lying to these people. He used my bro for clout.. thas that.”

However, Osiris has denied the claims about faking donation screenshots and lying about paying funeral costs for Sampson, who was killed on an amusement park ride. He said:

“At the end of the day, I’m not no Indian giver. W.E.[whatever] I do from my heart is from my heart. God always has my back fr. This not 'bout me or anyone else, it’s about Tyree. God gave me a job to do and I wanted to get it done asap. I love you, and anything his mother need I’m here for her.”

Tyre Sampson falls from amusement park ride

Tyre Sampson fell from a ride at the Icon Park Free Fall’s entertainment complex in Orlando on March 24. Local publications said that the incident took place at 11.00 pm, and Sampson was reportedly admitted to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family members and friends of Tyre Sampson leave flowers and other items at a vigil in front of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower (Image via Getty Images/Stephen M. Dowell)

A video showcasing the incident also went viral, and it featured a discussion between the passengers and the crew on the ride. The passengers enquired about the ride’s seat belt to the operating crew and one of them can be heard saying:

“Why doesn’t this have the little clicky-click? Like the seatbelt?”

When the ride begins, the crew enquires if the young passenger checked the seatbelt around the side, and a young voice replies, “Nope.” The clip also captured the fall of the teenager as the ride went towards the ground.

Ryan Elijah FOX 35 @ryanelijah A look at the restraints on the Orlando Free Fall ride. They pull over the rider - similar to a roller coaster (no seat belts). 2 workers do safety checks and make sure restraints are locked. A 14-year-old boy tragically died in the ride last night. @fox35orlando A look at the restraints on the Orlando Free Fall ride. They pull over the rider - similar to a roller coaster (no seat belts). 2 workers do safety checks and make sure restraints are locked. A 14-year-old boy tragically died in the ride last night. @fox35orlando https://t.co/UuvjadcCJq

The cause behind the fall was unclear and the conversation on the video pointed toward the seatbelt’s flaw. However, it is unknown if the seatbelt malfunctioned or if it was not worn.

Tyre Sampson’s fall was possibly caused by the ride leaning forward while dropping down. The official website states that the ride reaches as high as 400 feet while going up and leans forward at 30 degrees before moving towards the ground.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Sampson family, said:

“We think this was completely preventable. Other than George Floyd’s torture video, I think that this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen.”

A woman who identified herself as Shay Johnson demanded justice for Sampson in different press interviews and claimed that Tyre Sampson was her cousin. The Sampson family later confirmed that they never met the woman, and Florida authorities identified her as Lewishena Browning, who had no relationship with Tyre.

Edited by Siddharth Satish