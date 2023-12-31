Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast net worth: Who is the richest?

Vanderpump Rules, which debuted in 2013, is now in the midst of its most explosive and dramatic season yet. Beyond the drama, the show provides a glimpse into the opulent lifestyles of its cast members, who lead luxurious lives.

At 62, Lisa Vanderpump takes the lead as the wealthiest on the show, boasting a personal fortune of $90 million. Initially gaining fame as one of the original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has further solidified her success with a series of thriving restaurants and a dedicated passion for pets.

The buzz surrounding Vanderpump Rules has reached unprecedented levels, catapulting it to its highest ratings ever. Notably, major news outlets such as CNN and The View, along with playful mentions at the White House Correspondents Dinner, have contributed to its heightened visibility, as reported by Glamour.

Net worth of everyone from Vanderpump Rules season 11

Since its 2013 debut, Vanderpump Rules has evolved its cast from aspiring Hollywood talents working in restaurants to reality TV stars enjoying financial success.

With lucrative club appearances, sponsored social media posts, side hustles, and earnings from Vanderpump Rules, the SUR-vers have seen a substantial boost in their bank balances. Here's how much:

Scheana Shay – $500,000

Scheana Shay made appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Lisa Vanderpump. Transitioning from an aspiring pop singer and actress, Shay is now a prominent YouTube vlogger with an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Ariana Madix – $1 million

Ariana Madix, a key figure in the "Scandoval" drama, has amassed a personal fortune of $1 million. Primarily sourced from her estimated earnings of $10,000 to $25,000 per episode on Vanderpump Rules, as reported by StyleCaster, and income from previous acting engagements.

Katie Maloney – $1.5 million

Katie Maloney, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, holds the seventh spot on this list. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her longstanding tenure on Vanderpump Rules since its debut season.

Lala Kent – $2 million

Lala Kent, at 32, stands as the sixth wealthiest VPR star with an estimated fortune of $2 million. Alongside her Vanderpump Rules salary, Kent has ventured into authorship with her book Give Them Lala and owns the cosmetics line Give Them Lala Beauty.

Tom Sandoval – $4 million

Tom Sandoval, with a $4 million fortune, has transitioned from a SUR bartender to a model and actor. His ventures include the opening of two establishments, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Tom Schwartz – $4 million

Tom Schwartz, valued at $4 million, expanded from bartending at SUR to co-owning TomTom in West Hollywood with Sandoval. Their recent venture, Schwartz & Sandy’s, is highlighted in the current season. Schwartz's hefty reported salary of up to $25,000 per episode further boosts his impressive bank balance.

James Kennedy – $4 million

The title of the third wealthiest is shared by three male protagonists: James Kennedy, Schwartz, and Sandoval, each boasting a reported personal net worth of $4 million.

Raquel Leviss – $30 million

Raquel Leviss celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14 (Image via Instagram/@raquelleviss)

Since debuting on the show's fifth season, the California native has accumulated an impressive fortune estimated at $30 million, securing her position as the second wealthiest on this list, according to Life & Style.

All the Drama from Vanderpump Rules season 11

The recent drama on Vanderpump Rules revolves around Tom Sandoval, a long-standing cast member and protagonist. The drama was around Sandoval's infidelity, as he cheated on his former girlfriend of nearly nine years, fellow cast mate Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, another star of the show and Madix's best friend.

The current media frenzy surrounding the show stems from Ariana Madix discovering the affair in March 2023, after the show had already started airing. The alleged affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss began in August 2022, coinciding with the filming of season 10.

This means that during production, Sandoval and Leviss were engaged in a romantic affair, seemingly unbeknownst to their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars and the production team.

After TMZ exposed the drama, fans were captivated by the revelation that Sandoval and Leviss were having an affair while deceiving their friends and castmates. This has resulted in some of the most gripping and cringe-worthy scenes in the history of reality TV.

When Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013, the cast comprised aspiring Hollywood hopefuls working in restaurants. Fast forward to today, and they've undeniably made it, thanks to the show.