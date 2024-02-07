Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 2: Top 5 shocking moments

Vanderpump Rules season 10 ended with a cliffhanger and now is back with a new season to explore the lives of cast members, their feuds, and ongoing conflicts. Since the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11 on January 30, 2024, viewers have been hooked on the new storyline.

The cast members include Sandoval and Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz. Rachel Leviss however, won't be returning for this season.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2 titled The Ultimate Betrayal's synopsis reads as follows:

"Tom Sandoval returns to Los Angeles just in time for his birthday; his plans hit a snag when Ariana learns he wants to throw a party in their shared home; Scheana attempts to reinvigorate her music career."

Top 5 shocking moments on Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2

Tom Sandoval's Return

Vanderpump Rules season 11, started from where the previous season ended. In episode 2, viewers see Tom Sandoval's post-Scandoval controversy, wherein he and Ariana Madix split up after the latter was discovered to be having an affair with his co-star Rachel.

He returned to his and Ariana's house after landing back in Los Angeles. Previously, Sandoval was away from home filming Special Forces. Despite the major relationship changes he and Ariana are facing, Tom decides to make the best out of his time.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval (Image via Bravo TV)

After Sandoval's return to Los Angeles, his cast members asked about his relationship update and how things were going with Ariana. Jason, Sandoval's trainer, then asked him if he and Tom Schwartz had remained friends in the wake of the cheating controversy.

Sandoval was surprised to see his business partner for Schwartz & Sandy’s not sticking up for him, but he hoped to clear things with him.

Sandoval and Rachel Leviss

Even though Rachel Leviss won't be returning to Vanderpump Rules, Tom disclosed he is still in love with her. After the cheating scandal, Tom and Rachel have not been in contact.

During filming, Rachel was in Arizona in a mental health facility, which is why the two decided to not stay in contact for a while but are hoping their relationship will sustain after they meet.

Ariana and her new boyfriend

In the new Vanderpump Rules season 11 promo, viewers were introduced to Ariana's new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, a personal trainer from New York City. Episode 2 focused on Ariana and how she is handling her busy life after the Tom-Rachel situation. After opening up about her feelings, Ariana talked to her castmate Lala about how she sees herself being in a long-lasting relationship with Daniel.

Before meeting him, she had no plans to settle down marry, and have children, now she sees herself doing that in the future.

Scheana Shay’s OCD

Throughout Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2, viewers see Scheana Shay struggling with her postpartum OCD. It was the first time Scheana left her daughter Summer Moon, with a babysitter, which is why Scheana felt anxious spending time apart from her newborn baby.

Scheana found it difficult spending some time apart from Summer, opening up about how her diagnosis and pregnancy have been tough.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3 will be released on 13 February 2024 exclusively on Bravo TV. All upcoming episodes will be available to stream on Peacock TV and Hulu +.