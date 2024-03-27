Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay's secret out

Vanderpump Rules season 11 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 26. Titled Kiss, Kiss, Revenge Bang, episode 9 witnessed Tom Schwartz making a shocking revelation about his secret rendevous with castmate Scheana Shay over a decade ago.

The moment arrived when Schwartz brought up Tom Sandoval’s cheating controversy with Rachel Leviss in a conversation with Lala Kent.

Schwartz implied that everyone on the Vanderpump Rules cast has cheated on their partners in some capacity. In his case, he revealed kissing Scheana during a rough patch while dating Katie Maloney. He told Lala:

“Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated. Like I have done stupid sh*t. I was a makeout sl*t. I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever.”

Lala Kent reacts to Schwartz and Scheana’s secret on Vanderpump Rules

Viewers have witnessed most of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship's highs and lows play out on Vanderpump Rules since the show’s premiere in 2013. The exes were introduced in 2011 by Kristen Doute and they dated for five years before getting hitched in 2016. The couple eventually hit a rough patch and announced their divorce in 2022, after 6 years of marriage.

The kissing incident that Tom Schwartz has now revealed seemingly occurred in Las Vegan in 2013. Lala Kent was shocked by Schwartz’s confession and fished for more details from the latter. That’s when the Vanderpump Rules star added he was dating Katie but the couple were going through a “rocky moment” at the time.

Tom Schwartz said his intention in bringing up the secret with Scheana was only to allude that everyone has done “dumb sh*t” in the past. Schwartz also divulged that Scheana brought up their past encounter during a conversation at a party last year.

Lala Kent expressed her disappointment, telling the cameras she was upset with Scheana for not keeping her in the loop on this secret despite them being best friends. Later, Lala also reported back her conversation with Schwartz to Katie, who appeared just as shocked by the revelations.

In a confessional of the Vanderpump Rules episode, Katie noted:

“What the actual f*ck. Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions. When was this? And where exactly was it? Was this the time Schwartz said he went to Vegas and said he made out with Scheana’s friend? Was it actually, in fact, Scheana? There are just so many lies in this group that it is hard to keep track.”

Katie appeared to have no recollection of Schwartz and Scheana on a Las Vegas trip without her being on it. Troubled by the revelation, she confronted Scheana for details and the latter shared her side of the story. According to her, the incident occurred when she was with Ariana and her mother, attending her sister’s high school competition.

She explained, “Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me.” Scheana recalled she was engaged to Mike Shay at the time. Katie highlighted that Scheana was referring to the incident as a simple kiss, but Schwartz in his version referred to it as a “makeout.”

The latter quickly clarified:

“That was not a makeout. Can I tell you who I was making out with on this trip? Ariana. I wanted to pretend like this never happened. I never told Shay or my mom or my best friends.”

Katie showed disappointment over the incident owing to its timeline and with Scheana being a bridesmaid at her wedding. She explained:

“I would have expected something like this from Schwartz. But Scheana had literally years to tell me about this. I don’t like liars and especially lying by omission. It makes me wonder if I will ever be really fully able to trust or be close to Scheana.”

Later, Katie also confronted her ex-husband about the infidelity taunting Schwartz for messing up their relationship and poking fun at his latest romantic fling with hairstylist Jo Wenberg.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air episode 10 titled Line in the Sand, on Tuesday, March 2, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Bravo.