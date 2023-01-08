Vans x Tony Alva collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Vans, the California-based skate and footwear company, is collaborating with the legendary skateboarder Tony Alva and his skating imprint Alva Skates for an apparel and footwear collection. The dynamic duo is joining forces to release a collection that aligns with both the brand's ethos and history.

The collection further celebrates four decades of skateboarding culture alongside drawing inspiration from Vans team rider Tony Alva's imaginative world. The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers on January 12, 2023.

Vans x Tony Alva collection footwear is to be constructed with suede material with Leopard print making up most of the upper

The upcoming Vans x Tony Alva collaborative collection celebrates four decades of skateboarding (Image via Vans)

Tony Alva is a longtime skater for the Californian skate label. He was born in 1957 in Santa Monica, California, and became one of the original Z-boys. Alva is considered to be one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. The skateboarder is famous for his traditional and freestyle-based skills and has also featured in the documentary Dogtown: The Legend of the Z-boys.

Alva debuted his own major skate company at the age of 19, dubbed Alva Skates and it became the first-ever label to be owned by a skateboarder. In 1977, Alva suggested that the Californian label's founder, Paul Van Doren, modify the Authentic shoe by adding collar padding and a heel cup to it.

For the latest collection's footwear options, the companies have reimagined the Authentic 44 DX Alva Skates silhouette in a Brown/Pink colorway. The shoe comes constructed out of suede material, with the leopard print dressing up most of the upper. The leopard print is reminiscent of the blueprint of the Alva Skates boards from the 1970s.

The sneakers further feature a co-branded logo, which is a reference to the skate brand's original iconography. The collection also offers two more makeovers upon the silhouette, dubbed the "Halo Multi" and "Navy." The halo multi features a halo effect of the 80's boards with gradient detailing, while the navy pair comes constructed out of quilted canvas material with a subtle white lotus pattern.

The two companies are all set to collaborate and celebrate their long journey together. The official press release sheds light on the duo's story as it mentions:

"Breaking the mold for what a skateboarding company could be, Tony Alva walked away from his board sponsor in 1977 to create one of the most influential skate brands of his time, Alva Skates, just after helping Vans develop the first-ever skateboarding shoe, the Era."

The press release further talks about how the upcoming collection is relevant to both labels and continues:

"New collection nods to both brands’ roots and looks ahead to future generations with help from artist DJ Javier, Vans team rider Bella Kenworthy, and musician KennyHoopla."

The site describes the upcoming collaborative collection and how it came into being, as it mentions:

"The collection draws inspiration from Tony’s imaginative world of creative exploration that spans art, music and beyond, and invites fans and newcomers alike into his creative journey, on and off the board, over the past 40 years."

The footwear collection is accompanied by an apparel line. The entire collection is slated to launch on the brand's site on January 12, 2023.

