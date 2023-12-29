Vera Season 13: Release date and time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

The highly anticipated Vera season 13 is all set for a release. The year-long wait didn't go unrewarded in the end for the fans of Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, portrayed by the talented Brenda Blethyn, and her unique tenacity to solve the most complicated cases. The favorite detective will be returning to grace the screens for another thrilling season of Vera in the new year.

The series had its first Christmas special debuted on ITV1 on Boxing Day. The thirteenth season, which was shot between May and September 2023, is a watershed moment in the show's history since it welcomes back David Leon following the departure of Kenny Doughty's DS, Aiden Healy.

When and where to watch Vera season 13?

The upcoming Vera season 13 will be a three-part series, set to premiere consisting on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 pm on ITV1. For those interested, all prior seasons, including the recent Christmas special Vera: The Rising Tide, are available for viewing on ITVX and BritBox with a free 7-day trial.

Vera season 13 cast: Return of David Leon

David Leon and Brenda Blethyn team up (Image via IMDb)

Vera season 13 has been confirmed to have three feature-length episodes, which is a deviation from the typical four episodes per season. David Leon's return has been much anticipated by both the cast and the fans. Season 13 has David returning as DS Joe Ashworth to cross paths with DCI Vera Stanhope (Blethyn) once again.

While Brenda Blethyn unites with her old costar, David Leon, there are reports that it may be the final chapter of DCI Stanhope's journey. Talking with Radio Times about Vera season 13 and the return of her old costar, Brenda said,

"Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the 13th series feels like coming home again. The support from the locals in the north east is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight."

Leon was also quite thrilled with his return to the show. Talking to Radio Times, he said,

"I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It's fantastic to be back in the north east and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time."

In addition to the main characters, familiar faces set to make a return include Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Paul Kaye as Dr Malcolm Donahue, and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards.

What is the plot of Vera season 13?

In Fast Love, the first of three standalone episodes, Vera calls out to a peaceful country lane where a young guy appears to have been hit and murdered in a hit-and-run. Through her investigation, she discovers that he was a market trader who was infamous for his haughty demeanor, which might have led to his murder.

During the investigation, Vera discovers that the cheeky chappy is a multifaceted person. Easily able to get what he wants, hostile and haughty, but at what cost? Intense rivalries and contentious relationships aside, who would wish to kill the barrow boy?

The highly anticipated Vera season 13 draws inspiration from the acclaimed works of renowned author Ann Cleeves. As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes, it is safe to assume that the remaining stories will continue to delve into thrilling cases derived from the pages of Cleeves' novels.