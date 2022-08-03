VERIVERY announces dates for eagerly anticipated tour of US and Latin America 

After days of anticipation, K-Pop group VERIVERY has finally announced the final dates and venues for their much awaited tour of the United States of America.

The seven-member group was one of the first K-pop groups to tour the US following the pandemic, in 2021. A year later, VERIVERY is once again making its way towards the west, with some additional dates in Latin America.

VERIVERY will kick off US tour on September 14 with a performance in Boston

The group announced their upcoming 'PAGE: O” tour of the United States and Latin America on August 2. VERIVERY posted the dates on their social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter.

The septet's US tour will see them perform in 14 cities, all across the country. VERIVERY will kick off the PAGE : O tour on September 14 with a performance in Boston, before going on to perform in New Haven on September 15. The next venues are Bethlehem on September 17, New York on September 18, Atlanta on September 21, Orlando on September 22, Covington on September 24, Chicago on September 26, Minneapolis on September 28, Lawrence on September 30, Dallas on October 2, San Antonio on October 5, Los Angeles on October 7, and San Francisco on October 9.

VERIVERY will then wrap up the tour with a performance in Santiago on October 4 and a final show on October 16 in Mexico City. Tickets for the US leg of the tour will go on sale on August 4 at 11 p.m. KST. Latin American tickets will be made available a little later.

The eagerly awaited tour will take place after the group's first ever concert in South Korea, which is scheduled to happen in Seoul on August 20 and 21.

American fans of the group took to social media to express their excitement.

{*Summer.full.of.Concerts*} @DesireFantasy91 🏾 And it’s not interfering with DPR concert so I can go!!! 🥹 twitter.com/the_verivery/s… VERIVERY_OFFICIAL @the_verivery ]

2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O US & LATIN AMERICA Show Days



US Ticket Sales Open : August 4th (THU) @ 23:00 (KST) / 07:00 (PST)



Details on LATAM Ticket Sales will soon be announced



#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR

_CONCERT_US_LATAM 2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O US & LATIN AMERICA Show DaysUS Ticket Sales Open : August 4th (THU) @ 23:00 (KST) / 07:00 (PST)Details on LATAM Ticket Sales will soon be announced #VERIVERY _CONCERT_US_LATAM #PAGE_O [🔉]2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O US & LATIN AMERICA Show Days 📍US Ticket Sales Open : August 4th (THU) @ 23:00 (KST) / 07:00 (PST) Details on LATAM Ticket Sales will soon be announced #베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR#VERIVERY_CONCERT_US_LATAM #PAGE_O https://t.co/Y19Z2tZcM1 YES!!! They chose Chicago this time!🏾 And it’s not interfering with DPR concert so I can go!!! 🥹 #VERIVERY YES!!! They chose Chicago this time! 🙌🏾 And it’s not interfering with DPR concert so I can go!!! 🥹 #VERIVERY twitter.com/the_verivery/s…

nadia @roseantics going by myself to a concert kinda weird but idc its verivery and if i get m^rdered then oh well going by myself to a concert kinda weird but idc its verivery and if i get m^rdered then oh well

jc 🐳 @vrvrnpc 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 verivery 🕯



🕯 concert 🕯



🕯 tickets 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 verivery 🕯 🕯 concert 🕯 🕯 tickets 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯

In an interview with Billboard magazine, the members of the group opened up about the upcoming US tour. They said:

“We’re so glad to be given a chance to go on another tour in just nine months. We’re so excited to be able to show our fans how much we’ve grown through our performances and interactions with our fans."

VERIVERY members expressed gratitude to their fans, and promised to make the upcoming tour a memorable one.

" Last December, we were hit by such an unimaginable amount of passion and energy from our fans [while on tour] that we want to experience that feeling once more on stage, but this time we’re also preparing so much to give back to all the fans by making even more precious memories.”

They added that their goal this time was to give back to the fans, who have been waiting a long, long time.

"Our goal this time around is to get VERIVERY’s name and songs farther out there, while giving back to our fans who have been waiting for so long, with stellar performances. Lastly, we hope that we’ll all be able to wrap up the tour in good health. We’ll try to stay safe out there and have lots of fun on the tour!”

VERIVERY recently released two new singles, a debut full-length album, as well as their first Japanese EP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far