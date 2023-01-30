VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 10 release date, time, and plot

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 10 will air on VH1 on Monday, January 30 at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the episode on DirecTV, FuboTV, and VH1's website one day after the television premiere.

The episode will showcase the aftermath of Lyrica and Shekinah Jo's fight, after the former slapped Shekinah for commenting on her mother's career. Following this, Safari will now throw a special Jamaican party night event where everyone will have a good time dancing in order to take their minds off the bitter fight.

VH1's description of the upcoming episode, titled The Future Belongs to Those Who Prepare for It Today, reads,

"The gang celebrates Jamaican culture and volunteer at a local elementary school; Gunplay and Miami Tip navigate their beef; Jen and Phresher make plans to take their relationship to the next level; Teairra takes a break to deal with issues."

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 10 will see Jen and Phresher getting into a fight

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Jen and Phresher will discuss the future of their relationship after being together for 20 years. The promo shows their date getting heated as Jen shouts at Phresher for sleeping with another woman after his hit 2016 music record. Jen also tells him in the promo that she had to struggle all alone for many years while Presher asks her not to bring up old issues.

Meanwhile, Spice will organize a charity event for the entire cast, which will include painting an all-age school in Jamaica. She had previously distributed cheques to educate African-American residents in another town with the help of her co-stars. However, during the event, Gunplay and Miami Tip will get into an argument over an undisclosed reason, and he is seen screaming in a preview,

"You are scared of my girl. (VonShae)"

Miami Tip, hurt by the statement, then tells her friend that Gunplay is someone she cared about and not just a stranger. Alexis and Scrapp will discuss the future of their relationship after the show, with the former telling Scrapp in a video that she will follow him anywhere he wants to live.

It has been hinted in the description that Teairra will leave the vacation for some time after all the ongoing fights between the cast members.

What happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 9?

TLC' s description of episode 9, titled Party Like It's 1999, reads,

"Jen and Phresher invite the family members to a '90s-themed prom to celebrate their engagement and have the high school prom they never got to have; another surprise guest raises tensions for Gunplay."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Lyrica was seen getting very annoyed by Shekinah Jo after seeing the faces she was making. Shekinah also called Lyrica's mother a "one-hit wonder" in front of everyone, although Lyrica tried to maintain her cool.

However, at a prom party, she tried to overhear Lyrica's conversations and made fun of her for talking about women's empowerment. This angered Lyrica, who slapped Shekinah after a while. Others felt that Lyrica was just upset about her divorce and was taking it out on Shekinah.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

