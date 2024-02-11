Vikings: Why Ragnar Lothbrok wanted to die? Explained

Vikings, a period drama on the History Channel, gained popularity for its portrayal of the famous Vikings from Scandinavia, especially Ragnar Lothbrok, a historical figure whose conquests and kingdom expansions made him immortal in Scandinavian literature.

The show's main character, Ragnar Lothbrok played by Travis Fimmel, was a legendary Viking, who was executed by being thrown into a pit of snakes, and his death was shocking. However, Ragnar's demise was not an unexpected consequence of a miscalculation made during his character development.

Instead, it was a calculated strategy to further damage England as he was no longer in a fit state to conquer anything. Furthermore, his demise fit into a bigger scheme to direct his son's course, leaving a legacy for his people in England.

A larger picture behind Ragnar Lothbrok's suicide attempt in Vikings

Vikings have been providing large-scale plots one after another for a long time. This implies that every season of the popular History series will have several conflicts, a great deal of animosity between families and old acquaintances, and fatalities.

In Vikings season 1, Ragnar Lothbrok made his debut as a farmer. However, his wanderlust drove him to sail west, launch raids on England, and eventually ascend to the throne. In Vikings season 4, Ragnar met his demise after becoming addicted to drugs, losing the Second Siege of Paris, and going missing from Kattegat for an extended period.

As soon as Ragnar Lothbrok arrived back at Kattegat following the time leap in the 'All His Angels' episode of Vikings season 4, it was evident that he was thinking about his death, as he was no longer strong and his reputation was tarnished.

Initially, Ragnar dared his sons to assassinate him and ascend to the throne, but they refrained from doing so. Then, in remembrance of the myth of Odin hanging himself from the tree Yggdrasil, he hanged himself from a tree.

When the rope finally broke and saved his life, Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking, sought death differently by going back to England. He devised a scheme to bring his adversaries to ruin and position his sons for prosperity. He made peace with Floki and took the time to say farewell to all of his loved ones before leaving, making it obvious that he had no intention of ever coming back.

The main purpose of Ragnar Lothbrok's demise in Vikings was to prepare the way for the annihilation of King Ecbert and King Ælle. Ragnar and Ælle had never been in love, but Ragnar and Ecbert respected each other a great deal because of their similar personalities and shared affection for Athelstan.

Even so, Ragnar Lothbrok of the Vikings was unable to pass on without organizing retaliation for the Viking settlement's destruction many years prior. To get Ecbert to hand him over to Çlle and allow Ivar to go free, he deceived Ecbert into thinking this offence was forgiven. However, in reality, he urged Ivar to exact revenge on them both.

But Ragnar Lothbrok's death was not just about self-defence. In season 2 of Vikings, Ragnar asked Seer what would happen to his sons. The latter stated that his sons would become more famous than he would. Seeing grandeur in Ivar in particular, Ragnar told his youngest son that Ivar's non-functioning legs had given him a power that his brothers did not have.

How Ragnar Lothbrok died was also his parting instruction to Ivar the Boneless: he stressed that, just as people would always doubt him due to his legs, so did Ragnar's foes misunderstand him when he looked like a helpless old man dressed in rags.

Ragnar decided to direct his sons' fates as well, thinking that he had selected his own. He not only provided them with the drive to avenge his death but also the inspiration to muster the enormous heathen army and succeed in the idea of what he had once started.