5 TV series to watch if you like Henry Cavill's The Witcher

Season 3 of The Witcher will be bittersweet for fans as this will mark the last season with Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. The British actor did a great job of playing the strong and skilled witcher, who is much more than his tough exterior. He has shown time and again through his actions that he is a loyal friend and is even willing to risk his life to save those he cares about.

From the trailer for The Witcher season 3, it is evident that the upcoming season will reveal a lot more about Ciri and the part she plays in the events that have been happening. While Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt are on a quest to help her find her powers and keep her out of harm's way, trouble will surely find them in true The Witcher fashion.

Since The Witcher season 3 has been divided into two parts, the audience will have to be patient, but the journey seems to be full of exciting fights and thrilling revelations that will more than make up for the wait.

Part one will release on June 29, 2023. In the meantime, fans can indulge in other TV shows that offer the same mystery and excitement as The Witcher.

His Dark Materials and 4 other shows that fans of The Witcher will find interesting

1) Vikings (2013)

While the characters and events in The Witcher are purely fictional, this show is based on vikings and their contributions to European history. However, that doesn't mean that everything viewers see on the show is historically accurate, as events and characters have been exaggerated and dramatized for the purpose of entertainment. Still, it gives the audience an idea about the "viking way of life" back in the day.

Travis Fimmel plays the role of Ragnar Lothbrok and is joined by Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, and Jessalyn Gilsig, among others. The story is mainly about Ragnar, a farmer who goes on to become a Scandinavian king. The performances are spot-on, and there is plenty of action and gore to keep fans hooked.

2) Penny Dreadful (2014)

In terms of introducing powerful and frightening monsters, The Witcher knows what it is doing. In Penny Dreadful, the villains are just as intimidating and dangerous. The show introduces many fictional characters that are already well-known to viewers, such as Dorian Gray, Van Helsing, Henry Jekyll, and Count Dracula, among others.

Season 1 sees explorer Malcolm Murray's daughter is in danger. Medium Vanessa Ives and Murray approach Ethan Chandler, a skilled marksman, to help with the rescue. The show stars Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney, Timothy Dalton, etc.

3) American Gods (2017)

The Witcher is all about epic fights, but what is more epic than a war between gods? The focus of this show is an all-out fight between old gods that humanity has known for centuries and new gods who threaten to take over their spots. Caught between all the bloodbath is Shadow Moon, a former convict whose life takes a drastic turn when he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday.

Starring Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Ian McShane, and others, it showcases a different perspective on divinity. The premise is exciting, and there are plenty of interesting characters with cool powers to keep viewers invested in the story.

4) His Dark Materials (2019)

One of the coolest things about The Witcher is that there is always something new to discover about its fictional world as the story progresses. Set in a reality where multiple worlds exist makes His Dark Materials both thrilling and intriguing. The story majorly follows an orphan named Lyra (Dafne Keen), who accidently discovers a dangerous secret when she goes looking for a missing friend.

This is one of the shows that has plenty of surprise twists and turns. If one is looking for a show that will keep them guessing, then this is one that they should be watching.

5) The Wheel of Time (2021)

Magic plays a big part in The Witcher, and it is no different for this show. Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, can channel the One Power. She takes five young people with potential on a journey in the hopes that one of them is the reincarnation of a Dragon. However, the stakes are high because the person from the prophecy can either save the world or help destroy it.

There is a lot to love about this show - the mystery, characters, and compelling narrative. Irrespective of whether or not viewers have read the books that the show is based on, they will enjoy watching the story unfold.

If readers are looking for something to watch before part one of The Witcher season 3 drops, then these shows will help make the wait more enjoable.

