Virgin River Season 4 ending explained: Is Jack the father of the babies?

Virgin River's latest season brought with it an ample amount of drama and a packed plotline with so much happening that it can be hard to keep up.

Despite these shortcomings, the Ian Hay production held its ground and delivered some brilliant cliffhangers and resolutions in the finale. The entire season was fast-paced, with Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) ending things in a more peaceful place than the previous season.

Of course, fans of the show will remember how the third season left them with an extravagant cliffhanger and so many questions. This season does something similar, but at least Jack and Mel get their much-deserved closure before things are thrown into another whirlwind by a final revelation.

All 12 episodes of Virgin River Season 4 were released on July 20, 2022, on Netflix.

*Major spoilers ahead.

Virgin River ending explained: Schrödinger's Jack

The entire fourth season of Virgin River revolved around the question of Jack's paternity after Mel revealed she wasn't sure whose child she was carrying. Jack's refusal to find out about the father's identity proved how much he loved Mel.

The couple also got engaged before the paternity results came in. In a very happy twist, the results showed that Jack was indeed the father of Mel's child. However, this wasn't the only twist in his life this season.

After some drama involving Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury), the doc's grandson, the finale proceeded to darker territories.

Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher's (Chase Petriw) story got a significant amount of time in the finale. After Vince (Steve Bacic) succeeded in his plan to draw Paige out, Preacher intervened just in time to safely get the mother and son out.

Vince also admitted that he was the one who shot Jack in the process, clearing another mystery from the previous season.

The finale of Virgin River does set up an intriguing new arc with the introduction of Melissa Montgomery at a business dinner. Someone was also shown snapping pictures of Melissa, Jack, Mel and the others in the restaurant. The dinner was interrupted by a phone call from Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), the woman who is allegedly having Jack's twins.

When Mel and Jack reached Charmaine's place, they found her lying on the floor in pain. She said she thought her husband was going to leave her and that she would lose her babies.

In the closing moments of the episode, Charmaine revealed that the twins are not Jack's babies. Before the characters could react to this new development, the show ended, leaving the fifth season to answer all the questions from this finale.

After a season as jam-packed as this one, it was difficult to cap it off with a perfect finale. However, Virgin River outdid itself in the 12th episode. It not only resolved a lot of mysteries but also created a lot more for the upcoming season.

All 12 episodes of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far