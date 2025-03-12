Walk-On’s introduces a new lineup of menu items: All you need to know

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux launched a revamped menu on March 10, 2025, featuring new dishes, refreshed fan favorites, and inventive cocktails. The update coincides with the NCAA basketball tournament. It offers guests bold Cajun flavors and shareable options like the Pepperjack Boudin and Spicy Mango Margarita.

Alongside the menu refresh, Walk-On’s unveiled a limited-time “Slam Dunk Madness” selection and a loyalty program challenge to celebrate the season. The redesigned menu features scratch-made food and a high-energy dining experience.

The revamped Walk-On’s menu combines bold flavors and a fresh design

The updated menu features a re-engineered layout, sharpened colors, and callouts to signature items, aiming to elevate the sports bar dining experience. The redesign complements new food and drink additions, maintaining the brand’s focus on scratch-made quality.

CEO Chris Porcelli noted the “countless hours” spent perfecting dishes that reflect the restaurant's identity in a press release, saying:

“At Walk-On’s, we bring gameday energy every day. We take great pride in creating a high-energy, welcoming environment for our guests, whether that means being the sports bar of choice for a dedicated fan or a place for the entire family to enjoy a meal together."

He continued:

"A key part of what makes the Walk-On experience stand out is our scratch-made food, which creates craveable dishes for guests. We have spent countless hours in our test kitchen, perfecting new items that represent the best of our brand. We cannot wait for our guests to experience our new menu when they dine with us.”

New food highlights blend of creativity and tradition

The new menu is filled with a variety of dishes (Image via Facebook/Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux)

These standout dishes anchor the updated offerings. They include:

The Devils on Horseback, which reimagines a classic with bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeno, finished with hot honey.

which reimagines a classic with bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeno, finished with hot honey. The Pepperjack Boudin, which infuses Louisiana-style sausage with melted pepperjack cheese.

which infuses Louisiana-style sausage with melted pepperjack cheese. For lighter options, the Warm Turkey Melt and Havarti Turkey Burger feature generous portions of turkey paired with Havarti cheese and fresh toppings.

and feature generous portions of turkey paired with Havarti cheese and fresh toppings. The Mardi Gras Salmon adds a tropical twist with mango salsa and hot honey-glazed broccoli.

adds a tropical twist with mango salsa and hot honey-glazed broccoli. Ribeye Sliders come with sliced ribeye, Dijon horseradish, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli with blackening spice.

Cocktails get a Louisiana-inspired upgrade

The Spicy Mango Margarita (Image via Walk-On’s)

The new drink lineup includes:

Spicy Mango Margarita , which blends Espolon Reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, and mango puree.

, which blends Espolon Reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, and mango puree. The Praline Espresso Martini mixes Evangeline’s Praline Pecan Liqueur with coffee flavors, nodding to the brand’s Southern heritage.

mixes Evangeline’s Praline Pecan Liqueur with coffee flavors, nodding to the brand’s Southern heritage. Other additions, like the Watermelon Margarita and Eye of the Hurricane , incorporate regional ingredients such as Red Bull watermelon and passion fruit.

and , incorporate regional ingredients such as Red Bull watermelon and passion fruit. The O-Line combines Blood Orange Sour and Blood Orange Ginger Beer for a citrusy drink.

combines Blood Orange Sour and Blood Orange Ginger Beer for a citrusy drink. Strawberry Lemon Drop Martini is a blend of strawberry and lemon nectar combined with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka and Cointreau.

Slam dunk madness brings limited-time favorites

The Slam Dunk Madness menu features new and returning items (Image via Walk-On’s)

Walk-On’s “Slam Dunk Madness” menu highlights shareable items perfect for game-day crowds. Returning favorites like Boom Boom Shrimp and Spinach Dip join the new Pepperjack Boudin, while Mozzarella Logs and Bone-In Wings round out the lineup. The promotion aligns with the NCAA basketball tournament, encouraging guests to gather for dunkable, craveable bites.

Loyalty program rewards repeat visitors

Walk-On’s “Run-it-Back” Challenge, running from March 16 to April 7, allows loyalty members to earn multiplied reward points with each visit during the tournament. The program applies to both new and existing members, incentivizing fans to dine in while watching Men’s and Women’s finals. One can also redeem the points for future discounts or menu items.

Walk-On’s latest menu items, cocktails, and limited-time offerings cater to diverse tastes, while the loyalty program reinforces community engagement. Guests can explore the full menu or locate their nearest Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux via the brand’s official website.

