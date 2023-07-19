Action-packed crime drama Warrior, based on a story envisioned by the legendary Bruce Lee, recently debuted season 3 and is set to drop episode 6 this Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET on Max. The show follows Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant and martial artist who travels from China to Chinatown in San Francisco in search of his missing sister. There, he is enslaved by a powerful Tong gang and rises in ranks as a powerful leader.

Warrior season 3 premiered on June 29 and follows the racial unrest that disrupted Chinatown in the previous season, as Mai Ling uses her connections in the government to solidify authority. In the meantime, Koji's Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei look for new survival strategies.

The show has been executive produced by the late martial arts star's daughter Shannon Lee alongside Justin Lin. It is set in the late 19th century when the cruel Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown prevailed.

Warrior season 3 episode 6 will likely delve into Young Jun and Father Jun's survival in Chinatown

Episode 6 of the third season of Warrior is slated to air on Max this Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET. The sixth episode, A Soft Heart Won't Do You No Favors, arrives after a rather dramatic halfway mark as it witnesses Young Jun's and his father's unification. The previous episode also depicted the cruel anti-Chinese campaign from the past.

The official synopsis for episode 6, according to Rotten Tomatoes, states:

"In the aftermath of the Civil War, a young martial arts prodigy, newly arrived from China, finds himself caught up in the bloody Chinatown Tong wars."

The upcoming episode will likely delve into Young Jun and Father Jun's bond and survival in Chinatown as Chinese immigrants. Ah Sahm, who had agreed to Mai Ling's offer of acquiring 50% of Hop Wei's counterfeit business in exchange for Young Jun's freedom, will face the consequences of this decision. What are the chances that work out in his favor?

The freedom of Chinese immigrants being sent back to China and Walter Buckley's anti-Chinese campaign remains a major concern for both the powerful Tong leaders. However, it may seem that Mai Ling has temporarily handled the situation.

A recap of episode 5, titled Whiskey and Sticky and All the Rest Can Wait

Season 3 episode 5 of Warrior saw the desperate attempts made by Ah Sahm and Li Yong to get their respective Tong leaders out of the special prisons.

Meanwhile, Wang Chao puts down a trap for Lee, and the latter gets unexpectedly cornered. The episode also saw the consequence of the attack on the vineyard, which seemed to have worsened the relationship between Ah Toy and Nellie.

More about the cast of Warrior season 3

The third season of Warrior returns with Andrew Koji leading the 10-episode-long season as Ah Sahm. In this season, Olivia Cheng can be seen as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin is Young Jun, Dianne Doan is Mai Ling, and Kieran Bew is Bill O'Hara.

Other cast members include:

Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary

Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Lee

Hoon Lee as Wang Chao

Perry Yung as Father Jun

Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley

Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport

Chen Tang as Hong

Joe Taslim as Li Yong

Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi

Mark Dacascos as Kong Pak

Season 3 episode 6 of Warrior airs on Max this July 20 at 3 am ET.