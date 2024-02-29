Was Below Deck season 11 star Cat Baugh part of a cult? Details revealed 

Below Deck season 11 star Cat Baugh's ongoing feud with cast-mate Barbie Pascual has caused a stir among viewers of the Bravo show. However, fans are just now coming to terms with the fact that Below Deck season 11 star Cat Baugh's troubles in harmonizing with the other crew members onboard St. David might stem from her traumatic childhood.

Although Below Deck season 11 star Cat Baugh has made some effort to mend her relationship with Barbie Pascuall, the fact remains that her past often comes in the way of undermining her present.

In the most recent episode of the Bravo show, which premiered on February 26, Cat revealed that she grew up in foster care and that Baugh isn't really her last name. Although she wasn't really part of a cult, she likened the atmosphere of her foster home as that of a religious cult, in the sense that it was oppressive and didn't allow her much room to grow and be herself.

Here's everything we know.

Below Deck season 11 star Cat Baugh's troubled childhood details explored

In the most recent episode of Below Deck season 11, Cat revealed that her mother had died tragically and unexpectedly when she was a little child. Cat, who also has a younger brother, struggled as a child to deal with her mother's passing because she wasn't prepared for it in any way.

Cat had to deal with being taken from her mother's care and placed in foster care, which was difficult for her to get over at such a young age. Despite finding a foster family that eventually took her in and made her their own, Cat had to contend with problems within the household.

Regarding the suddenness with which her life changed following her mother's death, Cat said:

"It was very sudden...So me and my brother were thrown into the system and separated. The family I lived with I don’t talk to because they were like a cult religion."

For years, Cat was content to live with her foster family, but as she grew older and had greater access to her younger brother, things began to change. After not pursuing a relationship with her blood sibling throughout her youth, Cat made the decision that she wanted to now.

She wanted to get in touch with someone who knew her mother and had grown up with her, even if her foster family was still her family. When Cat decided to get in touch with her brother, she discovered that she was eager to talk to him more often and even spend time with him.

After her foster family attempted to coerce her into selecting them over her own brother, Cat made the painful decision to break away from them. She told Xandi that it was a difficult decision, but that in the end, she believed that it was the right one.

Even though Cat's choice was ultimately the greatest one for her life, she found it difficult to let go of the individuals who she believed could support her through her worst moments. Because of the trauma she's gone through, Cat finds it extremely difficult to take criticism at work.

Although Cat's problems on St. David aren't anybody else's concern, her inexperience with superyacht living and work ethics should be considered during her initial charters.

Cat clarified that she feels a great deal of pressure to make sure she's doing everything correctly throughout her stay on the ship since she wants everything to be flawless.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.