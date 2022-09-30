Was Khloe Kardashian engaged? Insider reveals Good American co-founder accepted Tristan Thompson’s proposal prior to paternity scandal

Just when netizens thought Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship could not get any messier, sources told BuzzFeed News that the latter accepted the basketball player’s proposal before his paternity scandal.

Although the pair have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, the reality star recently seemingly confirmed that she was calling it quits for good.

Insiders exclusively told Buzzfeed News that the reality star accepted Thompson’s proposal in February 2021, just a month before the athlete impregnated personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The source also stated that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were engaged when the paternity scandal eventually made news.

When did Khloe Kardashian break off her engagement with Tristan Thompson?

Just ten months after the couple were secretly engaged, news of Thompson fathering Nichols’ child and taking ownership of the same made news. In December, Khloe went on to call off the secret engagement.

However, this was not the first time the 31-year-old athlete proposed to the Revenge Body host. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and Kim Kardashian revealed that Thompson had proposed in the past, which Khloe declined.

During the Skims founder’s recent confessional, she revealed that Tristan Thompson had called her to let her know that he was planning to propose to Khloe Kardashian during Valentine’s Day. After not hearing about the proposal from Khloe Kardashian, Kim contacted Thompson about the same. He went on to say that he popped the question two months ago. Kim Kardashian said:

“I was like ‘Hey, I never heard anything form Khloe… did you propose?!’… and he was like, ‘oh, yeah, I did in December.’”

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian explained that she declined the Chicago Bulls player’s proposal because she did not feel comfortable sharing the status of her relationship with her family. She also said that she was not “proud” or “excited” to convey the news to her family. The mother-of-two said in her confessional:

“I said, ‘I need to make sure that this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone! And that’s why I said, ‘You know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.’”

The exact year when Khloe Kardashian declined Tristan Thompson’s proposal remains unclear. Kim Kardashian alluded to Thompson popping the question to Khloe for the first time in December 2020. However, sources told BuzzFeed news that he proposed to Khloe in December 2019, when the duo were not officially together.

Khloe Kardashian has second baby with Tristan Thompson

To make matters worse, Khloe and Tristan decided to embark on a surrogacy journey in October 2020 after rekindling their romance following their initial breakup. Tristan encouraged Khloe to have a second baby with him through surrogacy, despite the former being reportedly aware of him also fathering Nichols’ unborn child.

As the months progressed, Khloe and Tristan went on to have an embryo transfer in November, days before news of Nichols expecting a baby with Tristan broke.

The Kar-Jenner clan went on to express in the first episode of the Kardashians that they felt like Tristan “trapped” Khloe into having a relationship with him.

Poll : 0 votes