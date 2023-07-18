Was Tim Shaddock found? Australian sailor and dog rescued after two months

Surviving two months in the Pacific Ocean with just a dog to keep one company is not an easy feat. Yet, Australian sailor Tim Shaddock and his dog, Bella, braved all odds to accomplish exactly the feat. What's even more impressive is that the two survived on raw fish and rainwater for their time at sea, and Tim still showed normal vital signs.

The 51-year-old sailor and his dog, who set sail for Polynisia from Mexico back in April, were spotted by a helicopter accompanying a tuna trawler as they drifted near the coast of Mexico after their boat was damaged in a storm. Shaddock was found and rescued on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

"I've been through a very difficult ordeal at sea": Tim Shaddock on his recent survival voyage

Back in April 2023, Tim Shaddock and his dog were on their way from La Paz in Mexico to French Polynesia on a catamaran. A month into his trip, his boat was hit by a storm, causing critical damage to the vessel and wiping out all electronic devices. This rendered Tim unable to communicate with the outside world or call for help, drifting along the ocean and waiting to be spotted.

As stated above, the Sydney resident survived for two months by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater. Moreover, he protected himself from sunburn by taking shelter under the boat's canopy. After long months of waiting, on Thursday, July 13, Tim Shaddock and Bella were spotted by a helicopter that accompanied a Tuna trawler.

In the video footage that recently surfaced online, Tim looked extremely thin with an overgrown beard, while Bella wagged her tail frantically during the rescue. A rescuer even asked Tim his name, to which he replied that he replied and also mentioned that he was from Australia.

After being rescued, Tim talked about his experiences. In the footage obtained by Sky News Australia, he said:

"I've been through a very difficult ordeal at sea, and I'm just needing rest and good food because I've been alone at sea, a long time"

He confirmed:

"I have very good medicine, I'm being looked after very well."

His doctor, a medical expert based out of Mexico, who assists with boats, told 9 News Australia that his condition was stable and that he had completely normal vital signs. Furthermore, the doctor revealed that Tim was eating small meals and had suffered no illnesses or injuries. The latest image of Tim clutching a cup of coffee and wearing a blood pressure monitor was also showcased by the outlet.

Tim's incredible story was compared to the Tom Hanks movie Cast Away, in which his character, Chuck Nolan, survives a plane crash, only to learn to end up in a desolate island and living there for years, with an inanimate handmade volleyball as his only friend.

Ocean Survival expert narrows down Tim's survival to a combination of "skill" and "luck"

Ocean Survival expert Professor Mike Tipton told 9 News Australia that Tim Shaddock's survival was purely because of "luck" and "skill." He stated that such voyages usually occur in "warm environments," survival would be even more difficult in the cold. He told the outlet:

"Once you get into those kind of conditions, then your major requirement is fresh water and then it's down to some luck."

He then revealed that a "reverse osmosis pump," which helps make water from seawater is an important survival tool that can decide one's fate. However, if such a tool is not present, their reliance on rainwater increases. Besides, there should also be present an item to collect rainfall without salt contamination. He added:

"The last thing you want when you're in danger of becoming dehydrated is to be sweating."

He complimented Tim's survivalistic instincts and knowledge of the same during the heat of the day. Regarding the mental aspects that could be affected, Professor Tipton emphasized the stressful nature of not knowing when the next rains were going to occur.

He said:

"You have to have a very positive mental attitude in order to get through this kind of ordeal and not give up."

Professor Tipton also stated that Bella's presence may have helped tremendously by making Tim not feel completely isolated. He then emphasized the importance of planning by stating that "living day by day" was the secret to long survival voyages.

Tim Shaddock, who was rescued just as another storm was about to hit, is aboard the Tuna trawler, on the way to Mexico.