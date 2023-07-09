“Wasn’t all on him”: RHOP alum Monique Samuels opens up about her divorce from Chris Samuels 

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) alum Monique Samuels and Chris got married in 2012 and filed for divorce earlier this year after being together for 10 years. The reality star recently opened up about her decision to legally separate from her husband during an Instagram Live.

She stated that the two could not communicate to the point that sometimes they wouldn’t talk. She stated that if they kept going down the road and bickering all the time, it was going to affect their children.

"It wasn’t just all on him, it was also just with myself, dealing with my own issues and trauma, understanding myself and why I respond and react the ways I do, going through my childhood," Monique said.

The RHOP alum initially filed a complaint for “absolute divorce” in April and later amended the complaint on June 15, 2023.

RHOP alum Monique Samuels takes to social media to discuss divorce from Chris Samuels

The reality star, who joined the Bravo show in 2017 and was on it for four seasons, met Chris in 2005.

The two tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Christopher, two years after their marriage. In total, they share three children, including Chase and Milani. Rumors of the RHOP cast member having marital problems first arose in 2022; however, Monique clarified at the time that they were doing "solo therapy" to work on themselves and their marriage.

However, In June 2023, news of the celebrity couple dissolving their marriage broke, following which several publications actively followed the story. Since then, the two have been seen as being amicable and civil to make the process easier on their three children, and they are currently living under the same roof as the RHOP alum remodels her house.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Monique recently took to social media to address the split. During the Instagram Live session, the celebrity noted that she was in therapy when her counselor asked her what she wanted. The counselor further inquired about what she would want if she could have an ideal marriage and asked her to write those down.

"Then, she told me, 'If he is unable to do those things for you, and he is the same that he is now and he never changes, are you able to live life with him for the rest of your life?" Monique said.

The Bravo celebrity took two weeks to make a list of pros and cons before she revealed that she was in a place where she was "so miserable." She noted that "it wasn’t just all on him" but also how the RHOP alum dealt with her past traumas and issues.

She further told her followers that she’s "some work" and that it hasn’t been easy. She noted that "it’s been quite a ride" and added that she’s keen on working and growing. Monique stated that the more she grew, the more she started to realize herself and create boundaries for herself.

"That’s when I knew I am no longer the person that I was when I walked down that aisle 11 years ago," Monique added.

RHOP will return this year with a brand new season. While Monique will not be a part of season 8, other cast members such as Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are set to return.

