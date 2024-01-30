Watch: Loren Allred earning praises for hitting high notes in AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals 1

Loren Allred earned a standing ovation from all four judges on Semi-Finals 1 of AGT: Fantasy League, released on Monday, January 29. The Pennsylvania native, who rose to fame for her singing prowess in Britain’s Got Talent season 15, joined the spin-off series as a part of Simon Cowell’s dream team.

In the Qualifier round, Loren sang a new arrangement of Never Enough, leaving the judges mesmerized, thereby getting selected as one of the contestants to continue in the competition series. Now, during Semi-Finals 1, she crooned a melodious rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, a hit ballad by Harold Arlen written for the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Her hitting high notes and changing modulations of her voice prompted viewers to hoist their phone flashlights; meanwhile, the judges were rendered speechless. Mentor Simon Cowell said:

“That was what I call a masterclass. That’s how you do it.”

After Cowell's praise, Heidi Klum offered her positive critique:

“I think I can speak for everyone in this room, but you are giving us all the feels. I mean you just sounded just so beautiful.”

Simon takes a dig at Mel B after Loren Allred’s AGT: Fantasy League performance

While most of the judges' critiques were positive, Mel B blamed Simon Cowell for not helping Loren Allred pick the right song. She prompted the audience to boo her by saying:

“You have a voice that is just to die for literally. I mean you could sing absolutely anything which is actually my point. Because if I was your mentor I would have chosen a different song but you could have had everybody in the audience crying.”

Simon, who was taken aback by the attack, clapped back, making a reference to Spice Girls’ global hit of the 90s:

“What, like 'Wannabe?'"

For those unaware, Wannabe was a dance-pop song released in 1996 that features a portion of Mel B rapping. Though hurt by the comment, Mel B laughed it off and picked up her empty drink cup, jokingly gesturing to pour it in Simon’s direction. The moment was followed by Howie Mandel's suggestion:

“It’s up to the audience they can only pick one but I loved it America is going to love it. You’re (Loren Allred) amazing .”

Loren Allred’s AGT: Fantasy League journey

In the Qualifier round of AGT: Fantasy League, Simon advised her to sing a brand new version of Never Enough. Fans of the show remember the iconic moment when Loren Allred revealed herself as the singer of the song on Britain's Got Talent season 15. After the revelations, Simon asked Loren during the auditions:

“You sang one of the biggest songs of all time. Why didn't you get that big deal after the song?"

She replied:

"I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes. But I feel kind of like the song was meant for me, and I'm kind of ready to put a face to the song. So I'm here to do that."

Just like the original version, all the judges and the audience were impressed by her new rendition of Never Enough in the Qualifier which led to her swift entry in Semi-Finals 1. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it to the finals of AGT: Fantasy League, as Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline were announced as the final three acts.

The Semi-Finals 2 of AGT: Fantasy League will be held in episode 5, set to release on Monday, February 5, at 8 pm ET on NBC.