WATCH: Louisiana dog training video goes viral as trainer Tina Frey and her daughter is charged for abusive technique

Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Louisana has come under fire for abusing animals at their facility. It is a training center for dogs and is operated by 52-year-old Tina Frey and her daughter 21-year-old Victoria Brimer. The mother and daughter duo have been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post.

In one of the training videos that went viral, Frey is seen "striking the cane corso dog on the head with a riding crop." Meanwhile, her daughter was restraining and yanking the leash on the animal.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

As per authorities, Tina Frey and Victoria Brimer have been accused of animal cruelty on several occasions. Officials finally launched an investigation a month after receiving such complaints. They further maintained that the video that captured the abuse turned out to be a "probable cause that supported the original complaint."

Tina Frey and her daughter caught on camera for brutally abusing an animal

Video evidence of the crime was enough for the cops to take action against Tina Frey and her daughter. However, they were released after posting a bail of $10,000, even though authorities stressed that the investigation was "very active and ongoing." They further stated that additional charges could be filed against the two women.

Refuting allegations against Tina Frey, her attorney Brad Drell said:

"I want to unequivocally state that Tina Frey has never hurt or injured a dog in her care. She is a respected dog trainer and is qualified to train other trainers."

Speaking to People, Drell said Tina Frey is a professional who is well aware of how to handle cane corsos. Moreover, he argued that the dog breed is dangerous and is known for attacking humans and hence needs to be "trained properly."

Speaking about the video, he further stated:

"While the quirt makes some noise, it is flexible and not painful. While I understand that many people feel, and some quite strongly, that the use of the quirt is not what they would do to correct a dog, the use of the quirt is not inhumane under the law. Fenixx was in no way injured, as is shown in the video."

Sheriff Mark Wood also issued a statement on the matter saying:

"I want to thank the public for bearing with us while we conducted a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations. I would also like to commend our Animal Control Section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and to staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not bending to pressure of a quick arrest."

He added:

"We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we also have to investigate and make sure the alleged crime fits the law."

Meanwhile, the video took social media by storm with animal rights activists and celebrities like Kaley Cuoco demanding justice for the crime.

