WATCH: Texas man Jared Dicus accused of decapitating wife caught on camera stealing beer from gas station

Jared Dicus, the texas man accused of decapitating his newlywed wife, was captured on camera stealing a beer hours after killing her at their residence near the town of Magnolia, located northwest of Houston.

The alarming video shows 21-year-old Jared Dicus sauntering into the store where his wife worked and stealing a beer just hours before police found the decapitated body of Anggy Dicus at the couple’s home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

In the video, Jared Dicus is spotted getting out of the car and fixing his trousers shortly before entering the store where his wife of three months worked. Dicus then heads towards the refrigerator, grabs a beer, and heads back out without paying for the drink. He then pauses for a quick second and chugs the beer before getting inside the car and pulling out of the driveway.

Anggy Diaz told her friend that Jared Dicus was a jealous person

The disturbing video was released in the wake of Texas native Jared Dicus confessing to murdering his wife, Anggy Diaz, whom he married in October 2022. The surveillance footage was captured at around 11.40 am on Wednesday, January 11, from the Chepes meat market, where Dicus' wife worked.

Authorities, who found Anggy's head somewhere on the property of the couple's residence along with the murder weapon, said that they were alerted about the crime by Dicus’ family members, who discovered the gruesome scene. Shortly after, Jared Dicus confessed to murdering his wife the previous night.

While police have yet to disclose the motive behind the killing, a friend of the victim suspected that Dicus was driven by jealousy. The friend, under anonymity, told The New York Post that the victim had confided in them that her husband was a jealous person. They referred to an incident that gave her cause to believe that Dicus was indeed jealous and said:

“He posted a video saying, ‘She is mine,’ to social media, and it was weird because no one was questioning that….it was out of nowhere.”

The friend added that while Anggy did not infer any apparent troubles in her marriage, her friends suspected that the couple’s relationship was unstable. It should be noted that law enforcement has not confirmed the unfounded claims.

Matthew Seedorff @MattSeedorff . The 21-year-old was found decapitated Wednesday. Jared James Dicus was arrested and admitted to authorities that he killed his wife. The two were just married in October. There’s a growing memorial in Waller County, TX for Anggy Diaz. The 21-year-old was found decapitated Wednesday. Jared James Dicus was arrested and admitted to authorities that he killed his wife. The two were just married in October. #texas There’s a growing memorial in Waller County, TX for Anggy Diaz 🙏. The 21-year-old was found decapitated Wednesday. Jared James Dicus was arrested and admitted to authorities that he killed his wife. The two were just married in October. #texas https://t.co/30vKrhBv3Z

The victim, Anggy Diaz, from Nicaragua, reportedly worked two jobs to pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home. The victim’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Diaz’s funeral.

A day after Jared Dicus killed his wife, Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 36, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after shooting his girlfriend multiple times and robbing several businesses. Rodriguez reportedly also stole a beer before leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase throughout El Paso. The injured woman was taken to a hospital where she remains in the ICU.

Poll : 0 votes