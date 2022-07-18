WATCH: Video showing Johnny Depp reuniting with Camille Vasquez in Prague goes viral online

On Monday, July 11, Johnny Depp was spotted with his attorney Camille Vasquez in Prague, Czech Republic. Depp is currently on a European tour with guitarist Jeff Beck. The actor likely invited Vasquez to one of his shows, which led to the interaction showcased in the viral video.
The aforementioned video footage was shared on Instagram by an attendee of Depp's concert. Since then, the clip has gone viral with millions of views and around 500,000 likes. According to another tweet, associates of Vasquez and members of Depp's legal team from the defamation trial against Amber Heard were also allegedly present there during the interaction.
A tweet from @JerrieDepp claimed that Camille Vasquez was joined by her colleagues Jessica Meyers and Samuel Moniz as well. This interaction between Depp and Vasquez comes around 45 days after the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the lawsuit.
What did the video of Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez's interaction in Prague showcase?
In the clip, Johnny Depp first waves at the fan who is shooting the video from an upper level. Later, the video showcases Camille Vasquez introducing the 59-year-old star to her partner, British business executive Edward Owen (38). The 36-year-old lawyer pats Owen's back gently as she introduces him to Depp. Just moments later, Depp shakes hands with Owen and embraces him right before the end of the 10-second clip.
Amid the trial, a legion of pro-Johnny Depp supporters shipped Vasquez and the actor. However, it was later reported that the attorney was already in a committed relationship. Fans further indulged in shipping the two as Vasquez had hugged the actor in the courthouse and reportedly shed a few tears when her client Depp won the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, celebrity followers of the lawsuit like Joe Rogan also expressed hope that Depp and Vasquez get together romantically after the then-ongoing trial. On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said:
"We all want her to fall in love with Johnny secretly, right?"
Netizens react to Johnny Depp's reunion with his attorney Camille Vasquez in Prague
A legion of pro-Depp supporters and fans took to Twitter to express their wholesome reaction to the actor and Vasquez's interaction in Prague. Some even praised their friendship as the lawyer visited Depp during his musical gig in Prague.
Camille Vasquez represented Johnny Depp (again)
Around mid-June, it was reported that the Los Angeles-based attorney would once again represent Depp in court. The 36-year-old served as Depp's lawyer in a lawsuit by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks. The accuser claimed that Depp had assaulted him on the set of City of Lies in 2017. However, the case never reached the trial phase and was reportedly settled outside court.