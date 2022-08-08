WATCH: Video shows teens crashing stolen Kia on Minnesota highway

Traffic camera footage of a Minnesota highway from Saturday, August 6, 2022, shows a bunch of youths fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen Kia. The incident took place on Interstate 35E northbound.

The video shows the stolen car smashing into a median after attempting to evade a police spike strip. Four teenagers then jumped out of the smoking car and ran through traffic to the opposite side of the road, where they were arrested by state troopers.

A 14-year-old boy and three girls between the ages of 15 to 17 were all taken into custody.

Authorities claimed that two of the girls were transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

What exactly happened during the crash?

atasteofcreole @atasteofcreole



foxnews.com/us/video-catch… Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway. All four were arrested: a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15-17. Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway. All four were arrested: a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15-17. foxnews.com/us/video-catch…

According to a police spokesperson, the incident started at 5:30 pm when a rental car company contacted St. Paul Police and claimed they had a GPS tracker on a 2021 Kia Forte that had been stolen in Minneapolis and was heading to St. Paul.

St. Paul Police Public Information further revealed that a State Patrol helicopter helped locate the car using the GPS coordinates as it came to a halt at St. Paul.

As police cars approached, the teenagers got back into the vehicle. Officers in the police cars stood back, as the helicopter tracked the car through a residential area and onto a highway.

Roughly about 15 minutes after the incident started, the car crashed on 35E northbound by the exit to 694.

Viral TikTok trend by the "Kia Boys" leads to rise in car thefts across US

❥ @TorriNichelle if y’all drive one y’all better get a steering wheel lock Have y’all heard about the “KIA BOYS” it’s a group boys going around stealing people cars who drive Kia and Hyundai Elantrasif y’all drive one y’all better get a steering wheel lock Have y’all heard about the “KIA BOYS” it’s a group boys going around stealing people cars who drive Kia and Hyundai Elantras 😂 if y’all drive one y’all better get a steering wheel lock

Local law enforcement has expressed concern over the summer-long TikTok trend of stealing cars, which emerged after a group of young teens known as the "Kia Boys" demonstrated how burglars can utilize a USB cord to steal vehicles.

The challenge shows internet users how easy it is to steal specific Kia and Hyundai cars by simply removing the plastic cowl located beneath the steering column and using a USB wire. The problem has become especially pervasive in Milwaukee, where the "Kia Boys" are infamous for stealing automobiles and going on perilous joyrides.

Donie O'Sullivan @donie So my rental car was stolen last night in St.Louis ...



Cop asks what kind of car it was... I say a Kia. He nods his head and says something like, "oh yeah, you got hit by the Kia Boyz…”



Cops are saying it’s an online challenge… but… So my rental car was stolen last night in St.Louis ...Cop asks what kind of car it was... I say a Kia. He nods his head and says something like, "oh yeah, you got hit by the Kia Boyz…” Cops are saying it’s an online challenge… but…

However, the increase in car thefts is not just limited to Milwaukee. The police department in St. Petersburg, Florida, reported that 23 of the 56 vehicles that have been stolen from local streets since July 11 have been cars of these two brands.

According to police, vehicles made by Hyundai from 2015 to 2021 and by Kia between 2011 and 2012 have a flaw that makes it simple to bypass the ignition. The majority of those who are stealing these specific brand vehicles are between the ages of 14 and 17.

The majority of stolen cars are unlocked, according to St. Petersburg Police Department Sgt. Cody Lance, who advises owners to always lock their cars. Additionally, he advised using steering wheel locks.

Authorities urged people who own cars belonging to these two brands to exercise caution in a Twitter post by saying:

"Anyone with a Kia/Hyundai that uses a key, please #lockitup."

St. Pete Police @StPetePD

Anyone with a KIA/Hyundai that uses a key, **please** KIA & Hyundai Theft Alert! #stpete pd is seeing an unusual trend.Since July 11th, 23 out of 56 stolen cars have been Kia/Hyundais models 2021 and older,that use keys to start.Anyone with a KIA/Hyundai that uses a key, **please** #lockitup KIA & Hyundai Theft Alert!#stpete pd is seeing an unusual trend.Since July 11th, 23 out of 56 stolen cars have been Kia/Hyundais models 2021 and older,that use keys to start. Anyone with a KIA/Hyundai that uses a key, **please** #lockitup https://t.co/l2ZwVHP7cd

Official statements from Kia and Hyundai

The concerned car manufacturers are also aware of the recent thefts and have issued official statements to the media:

"Kia America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim levels. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change. All vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards."

Meanwhile, the statement from Hyundai said:

"Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles."

🌻🤎KhadejiaNicole777🖤🌻 @Shawdii_Black So I was a victim of this lil tik tok trend…. If you got a Kia or Hyundai be on the watch for these #kiaboys So I was a victim of this lil tik tok trend…. If you got a Kia or Hyundai be on the watch for these #kiaboys https://t.co/84e1MVvrGO

As per previous reports, in Minnesota, the number of stolen Kia cars has increased by more than 1,300% since last year. Meanwhile, the number of stolen Hyundai cars has increased by 854%.

NovaStang @Hey_Marcel1 The Fact that Kia was being cheap to install a Key immobilizer is the reason why the #KiaBoys out here stealing them with USB ports this is going to be one hell of a Recall mind you there is a shortage of parts at the Dealerships across the world The Fact that Kia was being cheap to install a Key immobilizer is the reason why the #KiaBoys out here stealing them with USB ports this is going to be one hell of a Recall mind you there is a shortage of parts at the Dealerships across the world https://t.co/uGhsVrHPnS

Cars belonging to these two brands have also accounted for around 45% of auto thefts in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in June. St. Louis, Memphis, Cincinnati, and Columbus have all reported increases in thefts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal