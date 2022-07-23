What is the Kia challenge on TikTok? Car seats and diaper bag stolen from Indiana-native’s car

A new trend, known as the Kia Challenge, has joined the list of bizarre TikTok trends. The Kia Challenge was recently responsible for hundreds of dollars in car repairs after it left an Indiana native's car in a very bad condition. On July 16, Alissa Smart woke up to the realization that she has fallen victim to the Kia challenge. She suspected that the damage done to her car was the work of teenagers.

The incident has left many wondering about the challenge. As TikTok's popularity grows, several trends and challenges emerge. Some of these trends are entertaining, creative, and trendy. While others are strange and even dangerous. Let's see if the Kia Challenge belongs in the creative or dangerous category.

Is the Kia Challenge on TikTok dangerous?

Kia Challenge is the most recent addition to the short video-sharing application, in which people attempt to turn on the Kia car using only a USB cable. The trend is all about how people do not need the car's keys to start the engine of the car.

The video went viral after a couple of people demonstrated how to start the engine of a Kia car using only a USB cable. With many videos on the same, many people in the comment section shared how the news of the Kia challenge prompted them to try this hack, and surprisingly, it turned out that the hack worked.

On July 16, Alissa Smart, an Indiana woman fell victim to the Kia Challenge. She came to this realization after her niece woke her up to inform that that her car had been broken into. The car, however, was not stolen; only a few items, such as diaper bags and car seats, were missing from the Kia. Per Fox59, Smart stated:

“I was scared, anxious and confused on how someone could see two car seats and a diaper bag and still commit such a monstrous act.”

She further added:

“I can’t afford to fix my vehicle, which leaves me and my two children without our only mode of transportation.”

Smart reported this incident to Lapel Police. She told the publication that content such as the Kia Challenge should not be posted on the platform because it could lead to more break-ins.

How to report such illegal videos?

Time and again, we come across videos that are neither ethically nor morally correct. At this time, the best practice would be to just report the video so that TikTok can be quick to delete it, and not spread to a larger audience. The same is the case with the Kia challenge. If you happen to find a video of the challenge on the social media platform TikTok, follow these steps to report the video to ensure the safety of the masses and their entities.

To report, you can:

Click on the white arrow to the right of the video. Tap the icon that says ‘report’ with a flag symbol. Tap ‘illegal activities and report the content.

If you are still not satisfied, and would like to move forward with blocking the account itself on TikTok, here is what you need to do:

Go to the person’s profile. Tap the 3-dot icon in the top right. Select Report and choose report account

While TikTok can be a fun place to be with all the dancing, singing and lip-syncing, the application should be considered as an entertainment platform only, and users should not indulge in trends and challenges that are dangerous, illegal or unethical.

