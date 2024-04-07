“We ain’t got to boo”: Morgan Wallen reacts as fans boo Taylor Swift after he makes a joke about setting attendance record in Indianapolis

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s appreciative joke about Taylor Swift may have landed him in bad blood with Swifties after some of his fans booed at the mention of the Cruel Summer singer.

The 30-year-old singer is currently on his One Night at a Time tour, the American leg of which kicked off at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 5.

At the concert in Indianapolis, Morgan Wallen took the opportunity to thank his supporters and claimed that the concert was the most attended in the history of Lucas Oil Stadium.

He followed it up by saying that the record will probably last only until Taylor Swift comes to town. While some fans laughed and cheered at the comment, many started booing at the mention of Swift’s name, forcing Morgan Wallen to say,

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.”

Morgan Wallen shut down the boos against Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Photo by Getty Images)

On the second night of his Indianapolis shows, Wallen took the opportunity to say,

“This is single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we're the first to do it for two nights in a row.”

The crowd cheered this claim, and Morgan Wallen followed it up with a joke, referencing Taylor Swift and her incredibly popular Eras Tour. He said,

“I'm going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town.”

The audience’s reaction to this was surprising, even to Morgan Wallen himself. He responded to the boos in the crowd by saying that it is not necessary, while also appreciating their loyalty. He said,

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo. I appreciate that. I know y’all got my back, though.”

Taylor Swift has recently added three nights of shows at the Lucas Oil Center for the American leg of her Eras Tour, which led to Wallen’s comments in the first place. She is scheduled to perform in Indianapolis on November 1, 2, and 3. All three shows are already sold out.

While Wallen quickly put a stop to any Taylor Swift slander, Swifties rushed to social media to defend the You Belong With Me singer.

The negative reaction from Morgan Wallen fans seemed even more surprising considering the fact that Wallen himself appears to be a fan of Swift. In a video from his 2022 concert, the singer and his audience can be seen singing her smash hit song All Too Well.

Taylor Swift at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Moreover, Wallen has taken a page out of Swift’s book when he re-recorded many of his own songs,much like Taylor’s Versions recordings. One of Morgan Wallen’s former collaborators put out many unreleased songs from Wallen’s first EP back in January without his permission. Wallen retaliated by releasing his own version of the songs to undercut the sale, telling his fans that he wasn’t a fan of the quality of his work from back then.

While Morgan Wallen may have made history at Lucas Oil Stadium, Taylor Swift has broken many more records this past year. Most recently, the Bad Blood singer was officially named a billionaire by Forbes, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Swift’s much-appreciated Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, played a big role in boosting the US economy, with fans purchasing billions of dollars worth of concert tickets, plane tickets, and hotels to see her perform across the country. The singer is currently on a short break from the tour before she heads to Europe in May.

Swift is scheduled to release her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.