Taylor Swift labeled 'Earth-killing billionaire' by fans as $40,000,000 jet used for Travis Kelce visits emits 138 TONS of CO2

Taylor Swift was in attendance to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The singer flew to Foxboro, Massachusetts, from her home in New York City on her private jet, as she typically does. She brought her dad, Scott Swift, and some friends with her to watch the Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots.

Fans on Reddit, however, aren't happy with the latest facts that have been divulged about the singer's private jet. In a report, it was stated that a private jet the size of Swift's, which costs around $40 million, typically uses about 138 tons of carbon dioxide on an average flight.

Some on the social media platform accused her of killing the environment and not thinking about what the jet does to the planet. The criticism of the singer was lengthy, as everyone agreed that the jet uses too much carbon dioxide to transport passengers.

While the damage it's doing to the planet is irreversible, it would also be nearly impossible for her to fly on a commercial airline. The fanfare and security that would come with the flight would be too much for any commercial carrier to handle. Perhaps Swift can look into a more economical and environmentally safe private aircraft.

Below are some of the comments on Reddit:

Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott excited to see Taylor Swift at Chiefs/Patriots game

The New England Patriots stuck with quarterback Bailey Zappe as their starter heading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Mac Jones didn't take the field, his girlfriend Sophie Scott still found something to be excited about: Taylor Swift.

Sophie Scott, who is a big fan of the singer, took to Instagram to show glimpses she got of the singer. Scott was seated in the suite near Swift's as she shared a photo through the adjacent window.

She also shared videos of Taylor Swift, her father Scott and Brittany Mahomes on the video board at Gillette Stadium. Taylor Swift seemed to enjoy herself and was, of course, seen on the national broadcast throughout the game.

She celebrated with Brittany Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs scored and even shared her frustrations over what she felt were missed calls.