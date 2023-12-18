Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott buys into Taylor Swift fandom at Chiefs-Patriots

Taylor Swift made the trip to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, was also in attendance for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was thrilled to see Swift at the stadium. According to Instagram, Scott is a big fan of Travis Kelce's girlfriend. She posted photos from the video board at Gillette Stadium and a video of Swift in the stadium's suite.

Sophie Scott posted photos of Taylor Swift on her Instagram stories.

Scott and Jones had attended "The Eras" tour in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in the summer.

Unfortunately for Scott and the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious with a 27-17 win.

Taylor Swift cheers for Chiefs alongside Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift has attended the last two Kansas City Chiefs games at Lambeau Field and Arrowhead Stadium. This had many fans guessing she would be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The singer, who celebrated her 34th birthday earlier in the week, came to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs perform.

She was seen walking into the stadium alongside friends and her dad, Scott Swift. When she arrived at the suite, she was once again seen on the national broadcast sitting and talking to Patrick Mahome's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

At one point, Swift even picked Brittany Mahomes up into the air as they celebrated a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown. The singer wore a custom shite beanie with Kelce's number 87 on it. Meanwhile, Brittany opted for a long white coat that read 'Mahomes" on the back.

Those in the suite also celebrated the singer's birthday during the game with a cake that her dad had brought. The cake was shared with fans in the suite next door.