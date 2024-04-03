Will Taylor Swift perform at Travis Kelce's music festival? Everything we know about popstar's presence at Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce is keeping himself busy off the field, even as off-season camp nears.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced that Kelce Jam would be returning on May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, a Kansas City suburb. The concert will have live performances from rappers Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

However, Kelce's multi-platinum pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift will not be present, as she plays Stockholm's Friends Arena on the same day as part of her Eras Tour. That will not stop him from seeking tips on concert organization and presentation from her, though. He told the Associated Press:

"The only thing I can learn from her that translates into how I can perform is just how relatable she is on stage," Kelce said to AP. "She’s very comfortable. She brings everybody into the room with her. She makes it an intimate setting even though there’s 70,000 people at every show. It’s pretty impressive.”

Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's musical creativity, drawing power

The Travis Kelce media tour is currently in full swing.

Just this day alone, he spoke to AP and The Hollywood Reporter. He also found the time to speak to Entertainment Tonight, and he could not help but gush about Taylor Swift's seemingly endless creativity when writing music.

"She's so amazing at what she does," Kelce said. "And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Similarly, he also had complimentary words about her savvy when it came to convincing concertgoers to flock to venues, even comparing it to one of his rare overseas games:

"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," Kelce added. "I played at Wembley once (in 2015 against the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs won 45-10) and I don't even think we filled that thing up."

But will Kelce actually cross the Atlantic to watch Swift again, just as he did in Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week? He responded:

"Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."

On Tuesday, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences named him and his elder brother Jason as nominees for Best Sports Podcast for New Heights.

The winners will be announced on April 23, and the event will take place on May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City, hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin.