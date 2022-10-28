"We are all family": Hilarious Vin Diesel memes take over Twitter as image of First Man Adam goes viral

Vin Diesel is unexpectedly trending on Twitter after a profile claimed that Princeton University reconstructed a model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, would have looked. The image was quick to go viral, with several netizens claiming that the model had an uncanny resemblance to the Fast & Furious actor.

On Thursday, October 27, a Twitter profile under the name of Alamo Drafthouse NYC announced:

“Scientists at Princeston University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked.”

The tweet was accompanied by a detailed computer-animated image of a bald man with dark eyes. The resemblance to actor Vin Diesel did not go amiss as the internet started reacting to the tweet with hilarious memes of their own.

At the time of writing, the tweet had amassed 162.9k likes and over 41.2k retweets.

After the Vin Diesel tweet began amassing traction online, the Twitter profile subtly announced that the tweet was a joke and that the Ivy League university did not create any 3D models as such. They wrote:

“Just a reminder that we’re a movie theatre, not an academic journal. That said, here’s our soundcloud: drafthouse.com/nyc.”

It is safe to say that the tweet was created in jest and in hopes of going viral online.

Netizens react to tweet claiming that the first man to ever exist looked like Vin Diesel

Internet users were having a field day after the tweet went viral. Many created a series of memes. Some also created their own 3D model of how Joseph and Eve would have looked.

Others did not realize that the tweet was uploaded as a joke and went on to express shock over the first man looking like Vin Diesel.

Some flooded the platform with the classic Fast & Furious 9 'Family' meme. In the movie, Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto constantly expresses love for his family. Netizens wasted no time in connecting the first man and 'Family' joke.

Research done at University of Colorado. @AlamoNYC It’s important to remember that Jesus looked like this.Research done at University of Colorado. @AlamoNYC It’s important to remember that Jesus looked like this. Research done at University of Colorado. https://t.co/g05CJmwLIy

Also God didn't drive him and Eva out of Eden, he (Diesel) did that in his Dodge Charger. @AlamoNYC God really understood the importance of keeping the family strong as a unit so he made Vin Diesel as the first man.Also God didn't drive him and Eva out of Eden, he (Diesel) did that in his Dodge Charger. @AlamoNYC God really understood the importance of keeping the family strong as a unit so he made Vin Diesel as the first man.Also God didn't drive him and Eva out of Eden, he (Diesel) did that in his Dodge Charger.

It is important to note that the tweet was simply a joke. In reality, Princeton University has not released an image of what the first man, Adam, looked like.

Fast &Furious fans can expect to see an all-female cast

Vin Diesel is best known for his role in the Fast & Furious series. However, the actor may end up taking a step back from being the leading star. Donna Langley, the film chief of Universal Pictures, said in an interview with Business Insider that she would “love to see a female Fast.” She also claimed that the 55-year-old actor would be thrilled about the same as well. Langley said:

“I would love to see a female ‘Fast’. So would Vin. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.”

The Fast & Furious franchise began in 2001, and till date includes nine movies, short films, and a television series.

