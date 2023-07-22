“We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”- Millie Bobby Brown opens up on her first interaction with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things starrer Millie Bobby Brown shot to fame with her performance in the Sci-Fi horror series where she plays the role of Eleven. Coming into the world of fame, the child actress was adored and loved by all, and her romantic relationships drew a lot of media attention given the popularity of the show and its worldwide reach.

In an interview with BuzzFeed in November 2022, the actress revealed how she met her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

At the time of the interview, the couple had been dating for a while. The Stranger Things actress made it quite public through her Instagram PDA with her boyfriend.

Millie Bobby Brown said,

"We met on Instagram."

The actress continued by saying that they initially started as friends and then things took a romantic turn. However, some details were left out - for instance, she did not clarify who slid into who's DMs.

She said,

"And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

The star couple created waves in online circles when they announced their engagement via Instagram on April 11, 2023.

Mille Bobby Brown's Instagram post was captioned:

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

At the time of engagement, the actress was only 19 years, while her boyfriend was only 21 years. The BuzzFeed interview was the very first time that Millie Bobby Brown commented on her relationship with her fiancé, sparing very little details.

Who is Jake Bongiovi?

Jake Bongiovi is the youngest child of American singer Jon Bon Jovi, frontman of the American Rock band Bon Jovi. As it turns out, Jake is an actor, a producer, and also a model.

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé is a budding actor who is set to star in two upcoming film projects, one being the comedy film Rockbottom, and the other one being Sweethearts, a romantic comedy by Jordan Weiss which will also feature Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starrer Kiernan Shipka.

In Rockbottom, Jake Bongiovi will be playing Justin, the lead singer of the 1980s metal band CougarSnake.

In Sweethearts, the actor is set to play Jake.

Additionally, Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé is also friends with her best friend Noah Schnapp, and the two attended Harry Styles's concert together.

The couple posts very frequently on Instagram showing fans that they are still going strong.

In a recent post of them together, Jake Bongiovi gave the following caption:

"Love is all you need."

What is Millie Bobby Brown up to now?

These days, the Enola Holmes starrer is busy ideating and planning new products for her cosmetics brand Florence by Mills.

The 19-year-old businesswoman's beauty brand has recently launched a brand new product - the oil blotting stick which claims to be the perfect "under makeup" for a smooth base during makeup touch-ups throughout the day.

The British actress has also entered into the coffee business as she recently launched Florence by Mills coffee. Her brand's coffee is available for sale in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland and Mexico for now.

The actress is currently busy growing her business and getting cozy with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

There is no good news on the horizon for Stranger Things fans as the Russo brothers confirmed in a heartfelt letter to fans on February 17, 2022, that the release date for Season 5 of the show, which is going to be its final season, has not been finalized yet.