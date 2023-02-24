We have a Ghost on Netflix ending explained: Did Randy really go away?

Netflix's latest haunted house film, We Have a Ghost follows the Presley family as they move into a new house, which is reportedly haunted. In the house, the youngest Presley child, Kevin, played by Jahi Di'Allo Winston, discovers the spirit that haunts the house, a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour).

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix film We Have a Ghost.

While the friendly ghost is called "Ernest" throughout the first half of the film, it is later revealed that his real name is Randy. The final scene of We Have a Ghost hinted that Randy was indeed watching over the Presleys.

Meanwhile, the very beginning of the film led viewers to believe that they were in for a classic horror flick, with ghosts and paranormal occurrences. However, that was far from the truth.

Directed by Christopher Landon, We Have a Ghost looks like something straight out of the 80s and early 90s when friendly demons/ghosts/spirits were the norm. Films like E.T., Beetlejuice, Casper, etc. were box office hits and We have a Ghost too was an enjoyable watch.

The official synopsis of the We have a Ghost reads:

"Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA."

We have a Ghost on Netflix ending explained: Did Randy escape the CIA?

At the end of We have a Ghost, viewers saw the house's bulb flicker, which was enough to tell them that Randy was indeed watching over Kevin's family. It was a satisfying ending, but what happened before that was intense and chaotic. To make things easier to grasp, the ghost's real name is Randy, and Ernest was his brother-in-law.

Leslie, from the CIA, was ecstatic because she had captured a ghost after attempting it for ages. However, she was skeptical because the organization said that they were free to do whatever they wanted with him, and it led to the question of whether a dead person could die again.

Randy spotted a badge that hit him with a string of long-lost memories. He recalled his daughter, June, being taken by Ernest's wife Ramona, who is Randy's sister. He also recalled Ernest attacking him from behind. Ernest had buried Randy in the backyard of the house.

He realized that he was innocent and Leslie helps Randy escape from captivity. However, Ernest showed up at the Presleys' house and began causing a scene. He believed that officials were going to capture him for his crimes.

The real Ernest revealed that he and Ramona could not have children of their own, so on his wife's instructions, he killed Randy, and took June. He even revealed that June does not talk to him or his wife anymore as she knows the truth deep down.

In an attempt to keep Kevin and the Presleys from revealing the truth about his crimes, the real Ernest chases them around with the intention of killing them. However, Randy shows up and beats up his brother-in-law.

Just as Ernest came to, Frank arrived and realized that the former was about the shoot Kevin. Frank charged at Ernest and flung him out of the window, instantly killing him.

Although the family is happy and reunited, after the incident, Randy never reappeared.

The CIA kept asking the family about Randy's whereabouts, but Kevin and the rest had nothing to give them. It was then revealed that Randy was indeed around and the family met him and June, who had reunited.

The Presley family then decided to move to a new home. Joy was upset but Kevin assured her that he would never forget to visit her. They are both officially dating and when Kevin asked Joy if Randy was really gone, a single light bulb flicked. This seemed to imply that Randy was indeed watching over them like a guardian angel, which was where the movie ended.

We have a Ghost is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

